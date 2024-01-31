Northern Iowa vs. Bradley Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 31 (Back the Braves to pull away)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Northern Iowa-Bradley.
Northern Iowa has won 10 of their last 13 games as conference play has been kind to the Panthers, going 6-4 against MVC foes. Northern Iowa is coming off a 77-63 loss to Drake that snapped a five-game winning streak. Can they bounce back as road underdogs against Bradley?
Bradley also had a winning streak snapped, falling to Indiana State in overtime, 95-86, for its first loss since Dec. 18. Bradley needs a win Wednesday to stay within striking distance in the upper crust of the MVC, but can they get margin?
Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday’s matchup in Peoria with a best bet.
Northern Iowa vs. Bradley odds, spread and total
Northern Iowa vs. Bradley betting trends
- Northern Iowa is 10-10 ATS this season
- Bradley is 11-7-2 ATS this season
- Northern Iowa is 4-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- Bradley is 9-5-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-11 in Northern Iowa games this season
- The OVER is 14-6 in Bradley games this season
Northern Iowa vs. Bradley how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Peoria Civic Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Northern Iowa record: 12-9 (6-4 MVC)
- Bradley record: 15-6 (7-3 MVC)
Northern Iowa vs. Bradley key players to watch
Northern Iowa
Bowen Born: Northern Iowa has had a different leading scorer in four consecutive games and the 5-foot-11 junior guard is the team’s leading scorer at 14.4 points per game. Born has scored in double figures in six of seven games in January, including a pair of 20-point performances. Born missed the loss to Drake with an illness but is available against the Braves.
Bradley
Duke Deen: Bradley is built on depth, with four players averaging double-digit points per game. Deen, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, has been on fire of late, scoring 25-plus points in three of the last five games. Deen went for a season-high 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting, making six 3-pointers, in Saturday’s overtime loss to Drake. Deen has knocked down 24 triples in the last five games.
Northern Iowa vs. Bradley prediction and pick
This is a dream matchup for a Bradley offense that ranks No. 66 in efficiency, according to KenPom, and No. 14 in effective field goal percentage. The Braves are No. 16 in 3-point shooting and No. 31 on 2-point field goals and they’ll host a Northern Iowa defense that is No. 268 in effective field goal percentage, No. 295 in defending the perimeter, and No. 220 defending shots from inside the arc.
Bradley’s Achilles’ heel on offense has been protecting the rock, with the No. 225 turnover percentage (18.1%), but Northern Iowa is just No. 215 in creating takeaways. Northern Iowa is No. 3 in the nation in defensive rebounding, but Bradley’s efficiency will take control.
On the flip side, Northern Iowa’s offense is middle-of-the-road in every major metric and Bradley’s defense is the same way. Northern Iowa is eighth in the conference, however, in field goal percentage and scoring. Bradley gets a bump at home inside the Peoria Civic Center and the Braves offense will allow them to pull away for another ATS win as a favorite.
