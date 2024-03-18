Northwestern vs. FAU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament First Round
Northwestern and FAU will throw down in an eight vs. nine matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday.
The Owls had a bit of a disappointing season after making it to the Final Four in 2023, going 25-8 and finishing second in the AAC before getting upset the Conference Tournament by Temple. They have a chance to get in everyone's good graces by going on another deep NCAA Tournament run, starting with a win against the Wildcats.
Northwestern's season took a turn when they lost one of its best players, Ty Berry, and the Wildcats are also expected to miss their center, Matthew Nicholson, for at least the first weekend of the tournament.
Can they overcome the injuries and take down the Owls? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Northwestern vs. FAU odds, spread, and total for Round of 64
Northwestern vs. FAU betting trends
- Northwestern is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in Northwestern's last nine games
- Northwestern is 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight games played on a Friday
- Northwestern is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games when set as the underdog
- FAU is 7-13 in its last 20 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in FAU's last five games
Northwestern vs. FAU how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 22
- Game Time: 12:15 PM EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Northwestern Record: 21-11
- FAU Record: 25-8
Northwestern vs. FAU key players to watch
Northwestern
Brooks Barnhizer: Northwestern needed someone to step up when Ty Berry went down and that's exactly what Brooks Barnhizer has done. Not only has he been averaging 14.6 points per game, but he's been cleaning up the boards, reaching double-digit rebounds in three of his last five games. For the Wildcats to have tournament success, Barnhizer needs to continue to step up.
FAU
Vladislav Goldin: With Matthew Nicholson out of the lineup, FAU's center, Vladislav Golden has a chance to take over the game for the Owls. He's averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 67% from the field while also grabbing 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Northwestern needs to find a way to take him out of the game.
Northwestern vs. FAU prediction and pick
There are absolutely great arguments to be made on either side of the conversation in this game, with the most notable anti-Northwestern take being that the Wildcats are missing two of their best players. With that being said, I'll still back the Wildcats. Brooks Harnhizer has stepped up in Ty Berry's abscence and they still have the best player in this game in Boo Buie.
One thing that the Wildcats do at an elite level is create extra scoring chances by forcing turnovers. They rank 46th in the country in extra scoring chances per game at +3.2 while also doing a great job of not turning the ball over themselves. They have the seventh lowest turnover rate in the country.
I'll back the Wildcats as slight underdogs in this eight vs. nine showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
