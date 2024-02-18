Northwestern vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 18
Breaking down the odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Sunday's Big Ten action between Indiana and Northwestern.
Northwestern is 0-1 since losing Ty Berry to an injury, losing to Rutgers by a score of 63-60 this past week. The Wildcats will try to recover today when they hit the road to take on Indiana in some Sunday Big Ten action.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Northwestern vs. Indiana odds, spread, and total
Northwestern vs. Indiana betting trends
- Northwestern is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 10-3 in Northwestern's last 13 games
- Northwestern is 7-0-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. Indiana
- Northwestern is 0-5 straight up in its last five road games
- The UNDER is 13-6 in the last 19 meetings between these two teams
- Indiana is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
Northwestern vs. Indiana how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Game time: 3 p.m. EST
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Northwestern record: 17-8 (8-6 in Big Ten)
- Indiana record: 14-10 (6-7 in Big Ten)
Northwestern vs. Indiana key players to watch
Northwestern
Boo Buie: With Ty Berry sidelined the rest of the season, even more weight falls on the shoulders of Boo Buie, who is already the team's leader in points per game (19.2) and assists per game (5.2). This team will go as far as Buie can take them.
Indiana
Kel'el Ware: Indiana plays an old school style of basketball where it tries to overwhelm teams in the interior, both offensively and defensively, The Hoosiers' center, Kel'el Ware plays a huge role in that strategy. If he gets rolling, Northwestern is going to have a tough time stopping them.
Northwestern vs. Indiana prediction and pick
Despite the injury to Ty Berry, I'm going to back Northwestern to cover as a small underdog today.
Look for turnovers to be a big story in today's Big Ten showdown. Indiana has had its fair share of turnover issues this season, ranking 175th in turnovers per possession by coughing up the ball 16.8% of the time the Hoosiers have the ball. The Wildcats can take advantage of this as they enter the game ranking 42nd in opponent turnovers per possession.
It's also worth noting that the Wildcats outrank the Hoosiers in the majority of offensive metrics, including effective field goal percentage and offensive efficiency.
I still believe in the Wildcats.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
