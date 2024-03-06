Northwestern vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, March 6 (Sparty Bounce Back)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Michigan State vs. Northwestern on Wednesday, March 6.
By Reed Wallach
Michigan State couldn't upset Purdue over the weekend, cooling any discussion of being on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and now it faces a must-win situation at home against Northwestern.
Sparty is installed as a considerable favorite against a banged up Wildcats squad, can the hosts get back on track and cover a big number? Here's our full betting preview for Wednesday's Big Ten showdown.
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Northwestern is 7-4 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog
- Michigan State is 13-9 ATS this season as a favorite
- Northwestern has gone OVER in 18 of 29 games this season
Northwestern vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jack Breslin Student Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Northwestern Record: 20-9
- Michigan State Record: 17-12
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Key Players to Watch
Northwestern
Boo Buie: The Northwestern guard is coming off a 27-point game against Iowa where he nearly led the Wildcats to a win. He did injured his hand in that matchup, but went on to finish the game. It could be something to monitor on Wednesday.
Michigan State
Tyson Walker: Walker's shooting has been suspect of late, but there is no denying that Walker is the engine behind this Sparty offense, scoring in double figures in all but one game in Big Ten play. Can he take advantage of a banged up Northwestern team?
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
Monitoring the Wildcats injury report is going to be big after big man Nick Martinelli left with an injury, a third starter that is now banged up. The team has been playing without Ryan Langborg for two games and Ty Berry for six of them as well.
Given the injuries, and the lack of depth for Northwestern, I see the team struggling to keep up with Michigan State, who has the guard play to get inside the paint with Tyson Walker, and the physicality down low with Malik Hall and emerging big man Xavier Booker to get easy baskets.
Sparty has dropped three straight, including a tough one at Purdue where the team couldn't stay out of foul trouble even though ShotQuality scored it a clear win for the visitors. I believe the team gets back on track against a short handed Northwestern team that hasn't beaten a KenPom top 50 team on the road this season.
Lay it with Michigan State.
