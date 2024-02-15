Northwestern vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 15 (Back Rutgers as a Home Underdog)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Northwestern-Rutgers.
Northwestern has shown some life in its attempt to make the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time in program history. The Wildcats, after losing consecutive games in overtime on the road to Purdue and Minnesota, have bounced back with home victories over Nebraska and Penn State. They’ll head to Rutgers Thursday night looking for a three-game conference winning streak.
Standing in the way is Rutgers, which is trying to revive its season, as well. The Scarlet Knights have won three in a row after upsetting No. 10 Wisconsin, 78-56, over the weekend. Which team keeps its streak alive on Thursday? Here’s the betting preview for the Big 10 battle with a best bet.
Northwestern vs. Rutgers odds, spread and total
Northwestern vs. Rutgers betting trends
- Northwestern is 11-11-2 ATS this season
- Rutgers is 12-11 ATS this season
- Northwestern is 7-7-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- Rutgers is 6-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 15-8-1 in Northwestern games this season
- The OVER is 7-16 in Rutgers games this season
Northwestern vs. Rutgers how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to watch (TV): Big 10 Network
- Northwestern record: 17-7 (8-5 Big 10)
- Rutgers record: 13-10 (5-7 Big 10)
Northwestern vs. Rutgers key players to watch
Northwestern
Boo Buie: The senior guard is closing in on becoming the all-time leading scorer in Northwestern history, trailing John Shurna by just 45 points heading into Thursday’s matchup. Buie, a fifth-year Wildcat, is averaging a career-high 18.8 points per game while shooting a career-high 43.6% from the field. Buie had a streak of three straight games of over 20 points snapped in Sunday’s win over Penn State, scoring just 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Rutgers
Jeremiah Williams: Rutgers has had a different leading scorer in five consecutive games and it was Williams’ turn in Saturday’s upset win over Wisconsin. Rutgers has won three straight games since Williams returned from a 20-game suspension for violating the NCAA’s gambling policy. The 6-foot-4 junior guard had 18 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds against the Badgers and is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Northwestern vs. Rutgers prediction and pick
With Williams on the floor, Rutgers is playing its best basketball of the season and it’s not surprising that defense has led the way. Rutgers has held all three of its opponents over that stretch to under 60 points and have now allowed over 70 in a game since Jan. 21.
Rutgers owns the No. 2 overall defense in KenPom with top-30 rankings in effective field goal percentage (No. 12), turnover percentage (No. 20), defending 3-point shots (No. 26) and defending 2-point shots (No. 30). Rutgers is also top-10 in the nation in blocked shots. The key will be on the perimeter, where it’s strength-on-strength. Northwestern is No. 6 in the nation in 3-point shooting. The Wildcats are No. 2 in the Big 10 in 3-point field goal percentage (39.5), sinking 8.5 triples per game.
Rutgers’ offense has been an eye soar this season (No. 356 in effective field goal percentage), but so has Northwestern’s defense. The Wildcats are No. 293 in defending the perimeter but make up for it with takeaways, creating turnovers at the 41st-best rate in the nation (20.2%).
Rutgers has just looked like a different team since getting Williams back and the Scarlet Knights play their best ball at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers is just 12-11 ATS this season, but 8-5 ATS at home. The Scarlet Knights are 2-0 ATS as a home underdog, as well. Take Rutgers in Piscataway.
Pick: Rutgers +1
