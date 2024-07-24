Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024
By Cody Pestino
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish enter their third season under head coach Marcus Freeman with hopes of making their first College Football Playoff with Freeman as commander in chief. This will be arguably the Fighting Irish's best chance to do so as they have a very manageable schedule. That manageable schedule is reflected in their win total which is set at over/under 10 wins, the highest number during the Marcus Freeman era.
Notre Dame Win Total
Notre Dame Regular Season Wins 2024
Over 10 -110
Under 10 -110
Notre Dame Offensive Preview
The Notre Dame offense should pick up right where they left off in 2023 despite losing starting quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Audric Estime. The Fighting Irish have done a good job recouping talent by bringing in Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard, who should give them a stable veteran presence under center.
Notre Dame will turn to a group of talented running backs, including Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price to replace Audric Estime. The Fighting Irish pass-catchers are also a talented group led by tight and Mitchell Evans, who is poised to break out in 2024.
Notre Dame Defensive Preview
Notre Dame will be led by their solid defense, which returns eight starters and should be one of the best defenses in the country. The Fighting Irish are led by star cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who will be on the radar of every NFL scout. Notre Dame also has one of the best defensive line units in the nation led by Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills their two main-stay defensive tackles.
While the Notre Dame offense is breaking in their new additions, their defense should provide them with enough support to guide them through the first couple of games of the season.
Notre Dame Outlook and Prediction
Sportsbooks were certainly fair with the Fighting Irish win total being set at 10 largely in part due to their favorable schedule the Fighting Irish will play in just 3 true away games. Two of their other road games against Georgia Tech and Navy will be played at NFL stadiums (MetLife Stadium, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium), and their game against Army will be played at Yankee Stadium.
There are two big games on the schedule for the fighting Irish that will determine whether or not they go over their win total, those being the season opener at Texas A&M and a November 9th home game against the Florida State Seminoles. There will be a couple of other games that Notre Dame could see some trouble, like the season finale at rival USC. If the Fighting Irish win 2 out of those 3 games and take care of business and the rest of the games on their schedule in which they will be favored, this total should go over. At the very least Notre Dame should win 10 games (which would result in a push) and bettors should feel comfortable if they have a ticket for Notre Dame Fighting Irish going over 10 wins this season.
Pick: Notre Dame OVER 10 wins (-110)
