Notre Dame vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds, Key Players for MLK Day (Back underdog)
College basketball betting preview for ACC action between Notre Dame and Boston College.
By Reed Wallach
Notre Dame travels to Chestnut Hill for Monday night ACC action.
Boston College was down a handful of key players on Saturday at Clemson due to the flu, but should have all back on the floor Monday against the Irish, who are in the first year of Micah Shrewsberry's tenure, but are hanging tough in conference, losing its last three ACC games by single digits.
The Irish continue to be lined as massive underdogs, but have been a trustworthy one, can Shrewsberry's bunch come in again and cover another big point spread?
Here's our look at this ACC matchup on Matin Luther King Jr. Day.
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Odds, Spread and Total
Boston College vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season
- Notre Dame is 9-8 ATS overall this season
- Boston College is 7-9 ATS this season
- Boston College is 4-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- Notre Dame has gone UNDER in 12 of 17 games this season
- Boston College has gone OVER in 11 of 16 games this season
Notre Dame vs. Boston College How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Notre Dame Record: 7-10
- Boston College Record: 10-6
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Markus Burton: The true freshman guard has a lot on his plate this season, posting a usage rating of more than 33% and an assist rate of 33% as well. Everything the Irish wants to do flows through Burton, who is averaging 16 points and four assists and is fresh off a 20-point game ina competitive loss to Florida State, will he have the Irish on track offensively against Boston College?
Boston College
Quinten Post: One of the most unique talents in the ACC, the seven footer Post is a matchup nightmare, shooting 44% from beyond the arc while also a deft finisher around the rim. The senior is averaging career bests across the board, including nearly 17 points per game with more than seven rebounds and three assists per game.
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
Notre Dame has implemented Shrewsberry's philosophy, playing at an incredible slow tempo and maximizing its shots, taking three's at a top 50 rate. The issue for the Irish is the roster isn't constructed correctly just yet, the first year of his tenure. The team lacks the ball handling outside of Burton to create shots inside, and the perimeter shooting is dismal, checking in under 30% on the year.
However, the defense has been stout, top 100 in both defensive rebounding rate and two-point percentage allowed. Notre Dame has the likes of Carey Booth (6'10") and Kebba Nije (6'10") patrolilng the rim and keeping the opposition to more challenging shots. Per ShotQuality, Notre Dame is top 50 in terms of opponents finishing at the rim.
If BC can't get easy buckets, and this game is played in the 60's in terms of possessions, I believe Notre Dame can drag this game out and stay within single digits.
While the Eagles should get a boost from getting three rotation players back, the team hasn't done great this season as a big favorite, just 2-3 when laying nine or more this season. The team is outside the top 200 in terms of offensive rebounding rate and free throw rate, so I struggle to see the team winning on the extras to get ahead and cover this big number.
I'll take the road underdog.
