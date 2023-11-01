Notre Dame vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
By Reed Wallach
Clemson's dismal season continued last weekend, losing a low-scoring affair in Raleigh to NC State, and it won't get any easier as Notre Dame comes to town fresh off a 58-7 win against Pitt.
The season has gone off the rails for Clemson, who is 4-4 on the year, and what was supposed to be a massive late-season matchup against Notre Dame, who is 7-2 this season, has become a lackluster affair. The Tigers offense continues to lack explosiveness and will face a familiar face in former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman.
Can Clemson get its season on track before it's over, or will it continue to fall closer toward missing a bowl in 2023?
Here's how we're playing it:
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Clemson is 2-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Notre Dame is 6-2-1 ATS this season
- Clemson hasn't covered in its lone game as an underdog this season
- Notre Dame has gone OVER in six of nine games this season
Notre Dame vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 4th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Notre Dame Record: 7-2
- Clemson Record: 4-4
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Sam Hartman: Hartman has been fantastic this season for the Notre Dame offense, a top 25 unit. Coming from Wake Forest, Hartman has seen this Clemson defense plenty, albeit in a different system. He has made four appearances against Clemson, completing 57% of his passes for 905 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. However, his best game came last year when he completed 69% of his passes for 337 yards and six touchdowns.
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: Klubnik continues to struggle for Clemson. The QB is in control of an offense that is bottom 10 in explosive pass offense and a unit that is bottom 40 in yards per pass attempt. With Klubnik's inability to push the ball down the field, the Tigers' offense has suffered, averaging less than two points per drive.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Clemson's offense can't be trusted. The unit can't create chunk plays whatsoever, and it'll be no different against a sturdy Irish defense that is top 10 in EPA/Play. It won't help that the Tigers will likely be without running back Will Shipley, who suffered a concussion last week against NC State.
However, I do believe the Clemson defense can be wise to this Notre Dame offense that was able to score 58 points against Pitt last week but did have three defensive and special teams touchdowns in the win, inflating its point total. Hartman and star running back Audric Estime are a talented group, but the ND offense isn't overly explosive this season, leaning on the ground game and playing at a slow tempo.
Notre Dame is bottom 20 in plays per minute and is running the ball at a top 50 clip.
For all Clemson's offensive woes, the defense remains fantastic, top 10 in EPA/Play. The only time the Tigers allowed more than 28 points, the opponent needed overtime to do it.
I believe this game tracks as an under-matchup with both offenses struggling to get into scoring position.
