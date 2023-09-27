Notre Dame vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Can Notre Dame bounce back after the Ohio State loss? A road trip to face a ranked Duke squad looms in Week 5. Keep reading our betting preview:
By Reed Wallach
Notre Dame couldn't get enough players on the field in the final moments of the team's game against Ohio State but will look to get back on track and stay on the outskirts of the College Football Playoff discussion against Duke.
Duke is firmly in the AP Top 25 after beating Clemson and boat-racing lesser competition. How will the team fare against a step up in class against Notre Dame, who nearly beat a College Football Playoff opponent in Notre Dame?
This game should be incredibly interesting between two teams with hopes of contending for a New Year's Six bowl, who has the edge? Let's discuss:
Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Duke is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Duke covered in its only game as an underdog
- Notre Dame has gone OVER in three of five games
- Duke has gone OVER in three of four games
Notre Dame vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallach Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Notre Dame Record: 4-1
- Duke Record: 4
Notre Dame vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Audric Estime: The running back has been a monster this season, averaging nearly eight yards per rush on 77 carries with five touchdowns. He'll face a Duke defense that is 115th in success rate this season.
Duke
Riley Leonard: Leonard has been a stud this season, completing 67% of his passes with no interceptions while rushing for four touchdowns on 238 yards. The quarterback has been stellar against both Clemson and some of the lesser opponents. Notre Dame did a good job on defense in its first test against Ohio State, but will it travel on the road for the first time against a dynamic quarterback?
Notre Dame vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
There's a lot to chew on in this matchup, as Notre Dame looked the part against Ohio State as a home underdog, but now turn around to face a Duke team that has received a meaningful boost in the market after beating Clemson at home.
Can Notre Dame get off the mat after an emotional loss? The Irish lost outright to Marshall in Week 2 last year after losing to Ohio State in Week 1, and now are dealing with group injuries at wide receiver.
I can envision the Irish offense playing a conservative game like it did against Ohio State, but should have more success against Duke, who is far worse at slowing down the ground game relative to the Buckeyes. I believe the team will be able to keep the chains moving, but will not have the explosiveness necessary to run away from the Blue Devils.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame's defense played fantastic in Week 4 against Ohio State, I believe that the team will have a different test in Leonard, but the defense should be up to the task again as the team is top 10 in success rate this season.
Both teams are more than capable of limiting big plays, I believe we see a slow start and another tight game for the Irish. I'll go with the under as my favorite play in this matchup, and if you are interested in betting with me, take advantage of this FanDuel promotion before, giving new users $200 in bonus bets on a $5 deposit!
