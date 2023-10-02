Notre Dame vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
Louisville looks to remain unbeaten, hosting the Fighting Irish
By Reed Wallach
Louisville survived a road test at North Carolina State last week, but it won't get any easier for Jeff Brohm's Cardinals as the team faces Notre Dame on Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish rallied to win at Duke on Saturday night, and now head to Louisville on the fringe of the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth. However, the team will have its hands full with an explosive Louisville offense.
Oddsmakers have Notre Dame as a considerable road favorite, but should you take the home underdog? Let's get you set for this primetime matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Odds, Spread and Total
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Louisville is 2-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Notre Dame is 5-1-1 ATS this season
- Notre Dame has gone OVER in three of five games as a favorite
- Louisville has gone OVER in both home games this season
Notre Dame vs. Louisville How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Notre Dame Record: 5-1
- Louisville Record: 5-0
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Sam Hartman: Hartman willed the Irish to a win at Duke last week, orchestrating a game-winning touchdown drive on the road to keep the Irish's postseason hopes alive. The former Wake Forest signal caller has been effective this season -- top 10 in EPA/Play -- and will lead the toughest passing offense Louisville has seen to date.
Louisville
Jack Plummer: Plummer has a ton of weapons at his disposal, including Jawhar Jordan and Jamari Thrash, but he struggled at North Carolina State, taking four sacks, while completing only 21-of-35 passes for 286 yards with two interceptions. For the Cardinals to stay competitive, the QB must be more protective of the ball and raise his game against a better defense in Notre Dame.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
This is Notre Dame's seventh consecutive game, and what a long road it has been for the Irish, who started the season in Dublin, Ireland, played the likes of Ohio State and most recently traveled to Duke last weekend. Now, the team must get up for another game on the road against a formidable foe in Louisville.
While I give the Irish a talent edge, the team will face an explosive offense in Louisville that is 25th in EPA/Play this season. Notre Dame's defense has not been getting to the passer much this season -- 84th in total sacks -- but has done a fantastic job inside the red zone, allowing a touchdown on 35% of its opponent's trips inside the 20.
This will be a tough test for the Irish, though, as the Cardinals have a strong offensive line, that has opened up holes for Jordan and others. The Cardinals rank in the top 20 in line yards and average more than five yards per carry. They are dangerous through the air, ranking first in explosive pass rate and fifth in yards per pass attempt.
Louisville's defensive line is stout and can put the Irish in obvious passing downs -- the unit is 20th in line yards and 13th in explosive rush rate. While ND was down some key wide receivers against Duke and hope to be at full capacity come Saturday, this is still an unproven pass-catching group that is 79th in explosive pass rate.
My eyes are on the home underdog in this matchup as Notre Dame is going to see some diminishing returns after a road-heavy beginning of the season.
REED'S PICK: Louisville +6.5
