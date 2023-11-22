Notre Dame vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Jovan Alford
The No. 18-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal renew their rivalry on Saturday night. There isn’t a ton of fanfare for this game as the Fighting Irish aren’t competing for the College Football Playoff or New Year Six bowl game.
However, don’t tell that to the books, as Notre Dame is a 20-plus point road favorite against the Cardinal, who are one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 this season. Last season, Notre Dame lost 16-14 to Stanford in South Bend, so you have to believe that the Fighting Irish want to get some revenge on the Cardinal on their home turf.
Here's our best bet for Notre Dame-Stanford:
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total
Stanford vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 7-3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Fighting Irish are 6-3 in their last nine games vs. Stanford
- Stanford is 2-4 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 7-3 in Stanford's last 10 games
Notre Dame vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
- Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12 Network
- Notre Dame Record: 8-3
- Stanford Record: 3-8
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Audric Estime: The junior running back dominated Wake Forest last week, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Estime has scored a touchdown in four straight games and rushed for 100 yards twice in that span. The 5-foot-11 running back will look to keep that momentum going against Stanford, which has allowed 143.9 rushing yards per game and 24 rushing TDs this season.
Stanford
Elic Ayomanor: Ayomanor exploded onto the scene in October, where he had 13 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns against the Colorado Buffaloes. Since that game, the 6-foot-2 receiver has scored two touchdowns and had two 100-plus receiving-yard performances. Ayomanor has played well against AP Top 25 teams this season, recording 24 receptions for 408 yards and two TDs.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
The Fighting Irish might not be playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but you must believe that the seniors want to take down Stanford one last time.
Notre Dame hasn’t played its best ball on the road this season (2-2), but their two losses were to Clemson and Louisville. Louisville is one of the best teams in the ACC, while not many teams go into Clemson and win in that tough environment.
Nonetheless, bettors should not be worried about the Irish in this spot, as they are 4-1 against the spread when favored by 20 points or more. Meanwhile, Stanford is 1-3 ATS when they are an underdog by 20-plus points. Sam Hartman and Estime will put up points against Stanford’s defense, which allows 37 points per game in their last three home games.
