Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Take the Fighting Irish)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Notre Dame vs. Syracuse.
Notre Dame lost seven consecutive games but reeled off three consecutive wins against a trio of the worst teams in the ACC Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Louisville. Can the Fighting Irish hang within a big number on the road against a middling Syracuse squad?
Syracuse has played .500 ball in February (3-3) and is coming off just its second road win in conference play, defeating NC State 87-83 on Tuesday. The Orange Men have struggled when laying points this season. Can they pull away from Notre Dame in the first meeting between the two schools this season?
Here’s the betting preview of the ACC matchup on Saturday with a best bet.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, spread and total
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse betting trends
- Notre Dame is 13-13 ATS this season
- Syracuse is 11-16 ATS this season
- Notre Dame is 11-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Syracuse is 6-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 8-18 in Notre Dame games this season
- The OVER is 14-13 in Syracuse games this season
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 23
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Notre Dame record: 10-16 (5-10 ACC)
- Syracuse record: 17-10 (8-8 ACC)
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse key players to watch
Notre Dame
Braeden Shrewsberry: The 6-foot-3 freshman guard is averaging 9.7 points per game but has been one of the Fighting Irish's best players of late. Shrewsberry has scored in double figures in nine of the last 11 games and was Notre Dame’s leading scorer in Wednesday’s 72-50 win over Louisville on Wednesday with 23 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers.
Syracuse
Judah Mintz: The sophomore guard is trying to bounce back after consecutive poor shooting nights. Over the last two games, Mintz is just 9-of-28 from the floor and 0-for-6 from the perimeter. Mintz, who is fifth in the ACC in scoring at 18.1 points per game, can still get to the free-throw line, hitting 30 from the charity stripe over the last five contests.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse prediction and pick
Notre Dame has been fantastic in this spot this season, going 11-7 ATS as an underdog this year and they’ll face a Syracuse club that hasn’t prevailed when laying points (6-8 ATS as a favorite).
Syracuse’s defense might be No. 54 in efficiency in KenPom, but the Orange Men still rank No. 270 in effective field goal percentage and No. 277 in defending shots from 2-point range. Syracuse might be No. 51 in average height, but the Orange Men still can’t figure out its rebounding woes, giving up offensive boards at the No. 311 rate in the nation.
Can you trust Syracuse to win by margin? The Orange Men offense is No. 194 in effective field goal percentage and is 11th in the ACC in 3-point shooting. Notre Dame’s defense has been the bright spot this season. They’re ranked No. 29 in defensive efficiency and can counter Syracuse’s 2-point shooting as the No. 30 team in the country defending shots from inside the arc. Take the points with Notre Dame.
