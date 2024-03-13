Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ACC Tournament Second Round (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Notre Dame-Wake Forest.
No. 12 Notre Dame extended its season with an 84-80 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday to open the ACC Tournament. The Fighting Irish are now big underdogs against Wake Forest Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.
No. 5 Wake Forest desperately needs this win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Demon Deacons haven’t been to March Madness since 2017, but a couple of ACC Tournament victories would go a long way to breaking that spell. Here’s the betting preview of the matchup with a best bet.
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 18-14 ATS this season
- Wake Forest is 16-14-1 ATS this season
- Notre Dame is 15-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- Wake Forest is 14-7-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-20 in Notre Dame games this season
- The OVER is 19-12 in Wake Forest games this season
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Notre Dame record: 13-19
- Wake Forest record: 19-12
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Braeden Shrewsberry: In the first round against Georgia Tech, Shrewsberry led Notre Dame to a victory with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The 6-foot-3 freshman guard, who averages 10.3 points per game, knocked down five 3-pointers.
Wake Forest
Andrew Carr: Part of a quartet of double-digit scorers in the Wake Forest lineup this season, Carr is shooting 52.6% from the field while averaging 13.3 points per game and is one of the Demon Deacons’ best rebounders. Carr finished the regular season with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the regular-season finale against Clemson.
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
Notre Dame shot 53.8% from the field and 52.2% from downtown in its first-round win over Georgia Tech. Don’t expect those numbers to repeat themselves as Notre Dame’s offense has been brutal this season.
The Fighting Irish are 15th in the ACC in effective field goal percentage, No. 276 in 3-point shooting and No. 279 from inside the arc. Notre Dame also struggles with ball security and it turns it over more than any team in the ACC (12.6 per game), sans Louisville. Wake Forest boasts the No. 45 defense in efficiency and cleans up the glass, ranking No. 55 in defensive rebounding. Notre Dame is gonna miss shots and Wake Forest excels on not allowing second-chance opportunities.
On the other side, Notre Dame’s defense is the reason why unders are 12-20 in Fighting Irish games this season. Notre Dame is No. 33 in defensive efficiency and is No. 2 in effective field goal percentage.
Notre Dame held Wake Forest to 42.4% shooting and just 7-of-23 from downtown in a 70-65 victory over the Demon Deacons Feb. 27. Both defenses can get stops in this matchup. Take the under.
