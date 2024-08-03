Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Olympic Final Preview, Odds, Prediction
History likes to repeat itself and once again we find ourselves in the middle of that. For the second time in three weeks, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will fight for another title on the line. This time, it’s for the Olympic gold medal on the clay courts in Paris on Sunday.
No it’s not the French Open, it just so happens that the Olympics are at the home base of the clay slam, Court Philippe-Chatrier on the grounds of Roland Garros. The anticipation will be as high as ever as the continued rivalry of old school and new school take the stage in his energetic showdown. Here’s your gold medal play for Sunday.
Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Novak Djokovic +220
- Carlos Alcaraz -265
Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Betting Trends
- Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are tied 3-3 in head-to-head
- Carlos Alacaraz is the youngest male to ever play in an Olympic final
- Novak Djokovic is guaranteed his best medal finish ever in the Olympics
- Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have not dropped a set all tournament
Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz: How To Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 4th
- Match Time: 6:00 AM et
- Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier, Paris, France
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): Peacock
- Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Record (2024): 14-2
- Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Record (2024): 18-1
Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction
Deja vu is such a common trait in sports. In these scenarios, it makes the drama all the more intense. We find ourselves with another meeting between the oldest man to make a gold medal final, 37-year-old Novak Djokovic of Serbia, and the youngest to do so, 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. It was just three weeks ago that Alcaraz practically controlled the final from first to last ball, handing Djokovic only his 5th ever grand slam loss in straight sets.
There is no doubt that Carlos is the favorite in this match based on his superb recent form. He’s 3-3 versus the world No. 2 and isn’t lacking any confidence coming in. As for Djokovic, he continues expressing concern regarding his right knee, the source of the torn meniscus he suffered on this very court back in early June at the French Open. I’m not completely sold on that since Djokovic has looked really great in this tournament, but anything can happen.
As for what’s on the line, it’s a gold medal and country pride. Djokovic has never finished better than bronze at any Olympic tennis event (2008 Beijing) but is guaranteed at least the silver medal on Sunday even with a loss. The legend is more determined than ever to chase down the gold medal he’s been looking for with this almost likely being his final Olympic games.
Alcaraz is trying to become the first Spanish player to win gold since Rafael Nadal (2008 Beijing) and just the 4th Spaniard all-time to receive any medal in men’s singles tennis. Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta shocked the world, grabbing the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo games, a tournament that certainly was shaken up due to COVID-19. It may truly be a passing of the torch moment here in Paris in this matchup.
Alcaraz continues to be the new darling in tennis at this moment. He’s finally here and is ready to fully compete at every event from here on out. For the first time in Novak’s storied career, this is finally an opponent that is beginning to strengthen against him. This is a player who has an incredibly high tennis IQ and will seek out opportunities when he needs to.
The books see the match going his way, and I’m right with them. He is having a summer to remember with a French Open, Wimbledon title and run to the gold medal final at the Olympics. Since Alcaraz is getting so juiced to win this match, I’ll play him to win the match in three sets (+270 at FanDuel) at a very amazing price.
Remember this is not a grand slam best-of-5, it’s the more common best-of-3 format seen in ATP Tour events. Alcaraz is playing exquisite, confident tennis and will find a way here against Djokovic once again. Back the Spaniard to stamp his opening chapter at the Olympics with a golden seal in a match that I believe goes the distance.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz To WIN In 3 Sets (+270, FanDuel)
Note: Odds are subject to change.