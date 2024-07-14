Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Preview, Odds, Prediction
The cream of the crop in men’s tennis is on display once again in another grand slam final. World No. 2 Novak Djokovic duels with No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final. Both men are in a league of their own, despite being 16 years apart in age (Djokovic 37, Alcaraz 21).
This has become a rivalry in tennis today between the old and new generations. We’ve seen incredible matchups between the two, especially last year in a five-set thriller on this very court. Alcaraz is in his 4th major final, and as for Djokovic's grand slam final number, it’s reached his age with 37 appearances, ridiculous!
Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Betting Trends
- Novak Djokovic is 3-2 head-to-head versus Carlos Alcaraz
- Carlos Alacaraz has defeated three top 20 players en route to the final
- Novak Djokovic has lost just 2 sets all tournament long
- Carlos Alcaraz is 3-0 so far in major finals
Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz: How To Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Match Time: 9:00 AM
- Venue: Centre Court, Wimbledon, London, England
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): ESPN, ESPN+
- Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Record (2024): 14-1
- Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Record (2024): 17-1
Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction
It cannot be overstated that this is such a special moment in tennis. Not very often can you get a 37 and 21-year-old on the court together and call it an even fight. Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all-time and Carlos Alcaraz might just be budding into one of the next greats in the sport.
Two superb returners and slice volley specialists together in a grand slam final makes for a classic in the making once again. Father time versus the new age, you can’t script it better.
These two met on this very stage just a mere 12 months ago. It took five enthralling sets of tennis and went over the four-hour mark to decide the ultimate champion, Alcaraz 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. What ultimately made the difference in that match was Alcaraz’s incredible 66 winners and 9 aces. It’s their 3rd meeting in the past 6 majors overall, and they have also played on multiple surfaces.
In their five total meetings, two matches have come on clay, one on grass and then a pair on hard courts. Head-to-head, Djokovic leads the way 3-2, and is 1-1 on the more significant grand slam ledger.
Carlos Alcaraz is hunting another grand slam title, which would be his 4th at the ripe age of 21. He’s yet to lose in a final so far in his young career. This of course is his next massive challenge in trying to take out Novak Djokovic in consecutive Wimbledon finals. What makes him the most special is his ability to stay in rallies and force opponents to make the next shot.
His signature shots, including the amazing dropshot he possesses, can make opponents completely stumble. For the tournament, Alcaraz has been playing well, winning 74 percent of his first serve points and converting on 64 percent of his first serves. He’s 7-1 on grass and with his longer matches played these past few weeks, he’s 6-1 this year when playing a deciding 5th set.
It’s a reasonable argument to say that of all the majors, Wimbledon has been the best one for Novak Djokovic, but it’s so challenging to choose just one! He’s 97-11 in his career at this tournament and is seeking 90+ wins at all grand slam tournaments later this summer in the U.S. Open. That’s unfathomable winning and he continues to show how consistent he still is through all these years.
Djokovic at 37 is seeking his 25th grand slam title in 75 major tournaments (not a typo), meaning he’ll have taken an even third of the finals he’s participated in. He has certainly dialed in his serve, winning 82 percent of his first serve points and 54 aces throughout this tournament. He’s a human backboard and still remains as one of the best returners on the ATP Tour. His cross court movement continues to be breathtaking and he can still go full throttle when needed.
In my opinion, I truly like Alcaraz in this position. If you look at the draw, Novak has been playing very well, but his road to the final was a bit simpler. He faced No. 15 Holger Rune in the round of 16, a walkover against No. 9 Alex De Minaur in the quarters, and a semifinal with No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti. As for Carlos, he went through No. 16 Ugo Humbert (R16), No. 12 Tommy Paul (QF) and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev (SF).
I am a bit concerned with how Novak is going to react to this sudden style change and biggest test of the tournament. At the same time, I believe Carlos continues to get stronger every time he plays him. This is an exciting final and I believe it’s going to be a repeat result of last year.
Alcaraz has played a lot of tennis at these championships, but he’s been more tested across the board than Djokovic in this tournament. He continues to gain maturity and physical endurance with each meeting against his biggest rivals. The books see it this way too and I’m with them. He will win this match and kickstart a huge Sunday for the nation of Spain.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz To WIN
Note: Odds are subject to change.