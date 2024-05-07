Nuggets NBA Championship Odds Crater Amidst Blowout Loss to Timberwolves
By Reed Wallach
For the first time since the beginning of last season, the Denver Nuggets are long shots to win the NBA Championship.
The defending champs dropped both games on its home court to start the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, including a 106-80 loss to Minnesota on Monday night. The Nuggets are up against it now, and oddsmakers are making adjustments to its Futures price.
Denver is now +700 to win the Western Conference and +1500 to win the NBA title this season as the team heads to Minnesota for Game 3 and 4, potentially without Jamal Murray. Murray threw a heating pad on the court during play after seemingly disagreeing with a call.
Murray has been terrible through two games, as his calf injury is slowing him down against the best defense in the league. He has made only nine of his 32 shots through two games while posting a net -38. Overall, the Nuggets have 40 assists to 31 turnovers, a rare sight for a Nikola Jokic-led offense.
For Denver to make it back and advance, it would join a short-list of teams to lose both Game 1 and 2 at home before winning the series.
Denver is a three-and-a-half point underdog in Game 3, a must-win situation for the defending champs. Can the team respond with the game not until Friday, but with Rudy Gobert expected to be back on the floor after the birth of his child? The team needs to or its quest for back-to-back titles will be over.
Below, you'll find the updated NBA Championship odds with the Nuggets a long shot just to get out of this round (+400).
2024 NBA Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.