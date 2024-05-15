Nuggets' NBA Championship Odds Skyrocket Again After Game 5 Win vs. Timberwolves
By Peter Dewey
Don't you dare count out the defending champs.
The Denver Nuggets fell down 0-2 -- losing two games at home -- in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but things have changed quickly since.
Denver dropped to +1100 to win the Finals after losing Game 2, but the Nuggets are back to the No. 2 choice to win the title at +275 odds following their huge home win in Game 5.
The Nuggets have won three games in a row, and while they are two-point underdogs in Game 6 in Minnesota, they are also heavily favored to win the Western Conference.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Championship
- Boston Celtics: -130
- Denver Nuggets: +275
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +800
- Dallas Mavericks: +1300
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1600
- New York Knicks: +2000
- Indiana Pacers: +7500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +100000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Boston Celtics are still the favorite at -130 to win the title, but Denver is right back in its position as the No. 2 choice to win the title -- where it was entering the playoffs. The Nuggets have a healthy lead over both the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, who are tied 2-2 entering Game 5 on Wednesday night.
While Minnesota is favored in Game 6, Denver will have a Game 7 at home (if needed) to fall back on in this series.
Denver Nuggets Now Favored to Win Western Conference
Oddsmakers seem to think the defending champs have this series wrapped up, as the Nuggets are now -115 (odds on favorites) to win the Western Conference.
That could change depending upon the results of the OKC-Dallas series, but right now the Nuggets have re-gained their respect and trust in the futures market.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and others have been here before, and it's hard to count them out as the only core left in the playoffs that has actually won a title.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.