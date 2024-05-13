Nuggets NBA Championship Odds Soaring After Game 4 Win vs. Timberwolves
By Reed Wallach
Before last weekend, the Nuggets saw its title odds drift as long as it has in more than a year, but as champions do, Denver responded.
The Nuggets won both games in Minnesota against the Timberwolves in Game 3 and Game 4 to even the series at two games a piece. Now, with the series tied, the Nuggets have re-emerged as the favorites in the Western Conference, and the team's title odds are where it was ahead of the series.
Denver is the second choice once again to win a second straight title, behind only the Boston Celtics.
Below, you'll find the updated NBA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NBA Championship Odds
- Boston Celtics: -140
- Denver Nuggets: +360
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +800
- Dallas Mavericks: +900
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +1300
- New York Knicks: +3200
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +32000
Nuggets Take Control of Series vs. Timberwolves
Denver used a rejuvenated effort from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic as well as some shooting regression from the Timberwolves to tie the series at two games, making it a best-of-three series with the Nuggets holding home-court advantage.
The Timberwolves have proven capable in this series and able to win in Denver, but oddsmakers have reset the odds very similar to where the team was lined ahead of the series with the Nuggets as considerable favorites and the second choice to win the title.
With championship pedigree and home-court advantage, the Nuggets are viewed as title contenders again. It's worth noting that with the Mavericks ahead in its series against the Thunder, Denver may have home-court advantage in the Western Conference Finals as well (OKC would have home-court in the WCF).
There have been plenty of twists in the postseason already, we'll see if there are any more. But for now, the Nuggets have returned to the top of the odds board.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.