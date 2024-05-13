Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Series Odds See Massive Shift After Game 4
By Reed Wallach
The plot has thickened in the Western Conference.
After falling behind 2-0 to the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves at home in the Western Conference semifinals, the defending champions Denver Nuggets have responded in a big way to even the series with back-to-back wins in Minnesota.
Now, the Nuggets are back in control of the series, a best of three now with two games being played at altitude in Denver.
This shift has been seen all over, including the series prices, where Denver has flipped from a +400 underdog before Game 3 to back to a considerable favorite, near the same price as the team was before the second round matchup started.
Here’s the latest series price for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Series Odds
- Timberwolves: +142
- Nuggets: -176
Nuggets Favored to Win Series vs. Timberwolves
Denver responded to two losses at home to rattle off two straight with a reengaged Nikola Jokic looking the part of the recently announced league MVP and a healthy Jamal Murray, who seemingly responded well to treatment on his injured calf during the three off-days ahead of Game 3.
The Nuggets shot the cover off the ball in Game 3 and 4, posting an effective field goal percentage of 63.8%, which would be far and away the best mark in the NBA if you look at the regular season (the Pacers and Celtics led the league in eFG% at 57.8%).
Jokic scored whenever he wanted in both games while Murray felt more acclimated to the Timberwolves’ heavy ball-pressure, shooting 50% from the field with more than six assists in the two games.
The Timberwolves are not finished, though, as Anthony Edwards proved to be up to the task in Game 4, pouring in 44 points with five rebounds and five assists. However, the rest of the T’Wolves couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain in the eight point home loss.
Denver is rightfully favored, but this series is set to be competitive the rest of the way. One thing is for sure, though, that the reigning champs demise was greatly exaggerated ahead of this past weekend.
