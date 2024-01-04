Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Prop Bets: Jamal Murray is Elite Target on Thursday
Jamal Murray is averaging fewer than 20 points per game this year, but this matchup is waiting to be exploited.
Thursday brings us a small NBA slate to work with as we have just two games on the docket for tonight after the massive 12-game slate yesterday. I’m bringing you just one prop for today that will be a one unit play.
On bigger slates, I’ll likely have more plays to give out, but, in this spot, we have to be a bit more selective. My one play tonight is one that I love his matchup for, and he’s played well against this team over the last two seasons.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Nuggets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
Jamal Murray OVER 22.5 Points (-105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
The lone prop of the day is going to be going after Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray’s points prop against the Golden State Warriors in the late game tonight. Murray’s scoring is down slightly from last season, and he’s taking fewer shots per game than he did. However, he’s shooting better from the field, and he’s scorching the nets from downtown with a career-high 45.4 percent mark from 3-point range.
He’s one of only six players attempting five or more 3-pointers per game while shooting at least 45 percent from downtown. Of the other five players, none of them have a usage rate higher than Murray. Murray hit this mark against the Warriors on Christmas day when he put up 28 points on them, and, in two games against them last year, he put up 26 and 33 points.
On the year, the Warriors have struggled to contain opposing point guards. They’re allowing the sixth-most points to opposing point guards, and they’ve specifically struggled against bigger guards of late with Luka Doncic, Tyler Herro and Murray putting up 25 or more points against them in their last four games.
This line has moved a little bit since it opened, but I still like Murray in this spot. He’s coming off of two days of rest, which has resulted in some very strong performances from him this year. I like Murray to put on a scoring clinic in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.