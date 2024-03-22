Oakland vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament Second Round (Grizzlies Keep Rolling)
College basketball betting preview for the Oakland-NC State.
After an overall chalky first day of the NCAA Tournament turned to madness by Thursday night when the No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies pulled off the first stunner of the tournament with an upset of No. 3 Kentucky. Oakland is in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time at the Division I level and will look for another outright win as an underdog against NC State on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
NC State is on its own Cinderella journey after running the table to its first conference tournament championship since 1987. The Wolfpack pulled away from No. 6 Texas Tech with a big second half and are now in unfamiliar territory as a postseason favorite Saturday, searching for the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015.
Here’s the betting breakdown of the second-round matchup with a best bet.
Oakland vs. NC State Odds, Spread and Total
Oakland vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Oakland is 22-13 ATS this season
- NC State is 18-18-1 ATS this season
- Oakland is 10-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- NC State is 8-12 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 21-14 in Oakland games this season
- The OVER is 22-14-1 in NC State games this season
Oakland vs. NC State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 23
- Game time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena
- How to watch (TV): TBS/truTV
- Oakland record: 24-11
- NC State record: 23-14
Oakland vs. NC State Key Players to Watch
Oakland
Jack Gohlke: Could it be anyone else? Gohlke is the talk of the tournament after netting 10 three-pointers in Oakland’s 80-76 upset of Kentucky. Gohlke’s perimeter presence can’t be understated as the senior guard has shot just eight 2-point field goal attempts all season. He averages 12.8 points per game this season.
NC State
Mohamed Diarra: The 6-foot-10 junior forward has put up big numbers to lead NC State on its improbable run. Diarra had a 11-point, 14-rebound double-double in Saturday’s ACC Championship win over North Carolina, then turned in 17 points and 12 boards in Thursday’s first-round win over Texas Tech.
Oakland vs. NC State Prediction and Pick
Oakland netted 15 three-pointers in its first round win over Kentucky. Yes, that type of performance is hard to duplicate, however the Golden Grizzlies get a juicy matchup against an NC State squad that is 12th in the ACC in defending three-pointers.
The Wolfpack are No. 219 in KenPom against triples and Oakland is going to let it fly. The Golden Grizzlies can also take advantage on the glass. Oakland is the No. 5 offensive rebounding team in the Horizon League (No. 114 in the nation) and NC State is No. 203 in defensive rebounding.
Defensively, Oakland is tough inside which is where NC State has struggled. The Wolfpack are No. 13 in the ACC in 2-point shooting and that’s where the majority of their points are scored (53.3%). Oakland has been great in this spot, going 4-1-1 ATS as an underdog while NC State hasn’t thrived as a favorite.
Both teams have great momentum heading into the weekend, but Oakland keeps it close with an upset bid.
