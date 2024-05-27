Odds to Earn No. 1 Seed in AFC in 2024 Season (Chiefs Favored to Get Top Seed)
By Reed Wallach
As the NFL offseason continues, more betting markets continue to be relased, including who will be the top seed in each conference.
Ahead of this season, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite to be the top seed in the AFC. The two-time Super Bowl Champions were the No. 1 seed in its title run two years ago, but were the No. 3 seed last season ahead of its second straight Super Bowl title. Can the Chiefs have a better regular season and take home the top spot?
Behind the Chiefs on the odds board are a pair of AFC North teams, including last years top seed, the Baltimore Ravens, who are the second choice.
Behind Baltimore is the Cincinnati Bengals, who will have a fully healthy Joe Burrow and expected to be back in the mix for the top seed.
Further, the AFC East will provide some intrigue, with three teams with legitimate Super Bowl apsirations this season, but can either run to the top of the standings? The Bills, Jet and Dolphins all have upside to be at the top of the conferece, but where does each team sit on the odds board.
Here are the odds for each team to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the 2024 season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 AFC No. 1 Seed Odds
- Chiefs: +350
- Ravens: +500
- Bengals: +650
- Texans: +800
- Bills: +800
- Jets: +850
- Dolphins: +1100
- Browns: +1800
- Chargers: +2000
- Steelers: +2200
- Jaguars: +2500
- Colts: +2500
- Raiders: +7000
- Titans: +9000
- Broncos: +13000
- Patriots: +20000
