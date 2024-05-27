Odds to Earn No. 1 Seed in NFC in 2024 Season (49ers Favored to be Top Seed Again)
By Reed Wallach
With the offseason carrying on, more markets are opening ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
One market showcases the gap between the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the NFC. The Niners are favored to be the top seed in the NFC for the second straight season behind the play of an elite offense as well as a potent defense, as indicated below.
Behind San Francisco are the Philadelphia Eagles, who flamed out last season after being the No. 1 seed the year prior. They were bounced as road favorites on Wild Card Weekend. However, the Eagles are expected to bounce back in a big way this season with a ton of returning production and a revamped coaching staff, the second choice in the market.
After that, there are a handful of teams viewed as threats for big seasons, including the resurgent Detroit Lions, who led the Niners in the NFC Championshp Game last season. After that, the Cowboys, Falcons and Packers all make up the teams inside of +1000 in this particular market.
Below, you'll find the odds for the top seed in the NFC from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 NFC No. 1 Seed Odds
- 49ers: +300
- Eagles: +550
- Lions: +600
- Cowboys: +700
- Falcons: +750
- Packers: +900
- Bears: +1200
- Rams: +1500
- Buccaneers: +2800
- Seahawks: +3000
- Saints: +3500
- Cardinals: +3500
- Vikings: +4000
- Commanders: +8000
- Giants: +10000
- Panthers: +130000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.