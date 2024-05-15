Odds Leaked for Jets vs. Vikings Matchup in London in 2024 NFL Season
By Reed Wallach
The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are going across the pond!
The Jets and Vikings will travel to London, England to meet on Sunday, Oct. 6 in Week 5 action. Minnesota is hoping to go through a smooth quarterback transition to either Sam Darnold as a placeholder for top 10 pick J.J. McCarthy while the Jets are banking on Aaron Rodgers returning to his MVP form and contending the AFC.
While each team has different goals going into the season, this will be a nice early season measuring stick game for each roster on a neutral field.
With the schedule leaks growing ahead of the official release on Wednesday evening, sportsbooks are beginning to post betting markets for each game, here’s DraftKings Sportsbook’s look at Jets vs. Vikings.
Jets vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Jets: -3.5 (-118)
- Vikings: +3.5 (-102)
Moneyline:
- Jets: -192
- Vikings: +160
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets Favored Against Vikings in London
The Jets are favored in this matchup, which sets up nicely for Gang Green looking ahead to Week 5.
In London, favorites have gone 22-11 straight up (SU) and have covered in 18 of 33 games. The Jets, backed by an elite defense and a more legitimate offense with Rodgers under center, is a justified favorite in this neutral site meeting.
However, it’s worth noting that the Vikings have some untapped potential depending on how the progression of McCarthy goes and if he can get on the field quickly to unlock Justin Jefferson at wide receiver.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.