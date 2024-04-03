Odds to Make NHL Playoffs: Which Teams Will Lock Up Final Spots in Eastern Conference?
Breaking down the betting odds for Eastern Conference teams to make the NHL Playoffs, including the Red Wings, Flyers, Capitals, Islanders, and Penguins.
We're entering the final two weeks of the NHL regular season and teams are jockeying for the final spots in the upcoming playoffs.
The field in the Western Conference is virtually all set barring a complete collapse by the Nashville Predators or Los Angeles Kings. Meanwhile, the race in the Eastern Conference is still wide open.
The Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs will likely be the three seeds from the Atlantic Division and the Tampa Bay Lightning are looking like a shoo-in for the first wild-card berth. The third seed in the Metropolitan Division and the second wild card spot is still very much up for grabs.
Only two points separate the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, and New York Islanders. The Pittsburgh Penguins are still in the mix as well, but they'll need some help to get there.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to make the postseason in the Eastern Conference amongst the six teams who are battling for the final two spots.
NHL odds to make Eastern Conference playoffs
Will the Detroit Red Wings make the playoffs?
The Detroit Red Wings are the biggest favorites of the remaining teams to make a playoff spot. Being in the Atlantic Division, their only path to a postseason berth is a wild card spot. As of writing this article, they're tied with the Capitals for the second wild card spot with the Washington Capitals, who have a game in hand.
The Red Wings haven't been playing their best hockey of late, ranking 30th in the league in CORSI5 over their last 25 games. They have a relatively easy schedule, with two games against the Canadiens in their final stretch of games, but I wouldn't be rushing to bet on them at -125 odds.
If you translate their odds to implied probability, the Red Wings have a 55.56% chance of making the playoffs.
Will the Philadelphia Flyers make the playoffs?
The Flyers, in my opinion, have the best chance of making the playoffs. They are currently sitting in the third spot in the Metropolitan Division, but haven't helped themselves having lost five games in a row. With that being said, they have the easiest remaining schedule of all the teams aiming for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with the winning percentage of their remaining opponents sitting at .524.
At -120, oddsmakers think they have a 54.55% chance of making the postseason, but I would grade their odds at a little bit better than that.
Will the Washington Capitals make the playoffs?
The Washington Capitals sit one game back from the Flyers for the third seed in the Metropolitan Division, but have two games in hand having only played 74 games this season. With that being said, they have a difficult remaining schedule with games against the Bruins, Hurricanes, and Lightning.
They have a path to a playoff spot, but they're going to have to steal a win or two against superior opponents.
Will the New York Islanders make the playoffs?
For the most part, there's three teams battling for two spots. The Islanders are the fourth team in the equation and while they have a shot, they need some things to break their way. They have 81 points, one back of a playoff spot, but have already played 75 games, one fewer than the Capitals.
The Islanders have two games against the Rangers and one against the Predators remaining on their schedule so they'll need to put on some impressive performances down the stretch.
At +200 odds, oddsmakers are giving them a 33.33% chance of making the playoffs.
Will the Pittsburgh Penguins make the playoffs?
The team with the longest odds to make the Eastern Conference playoffs is the Pittsburgh Penguins. At +560 odds, they have just a 15.15% chance of making the postseason.
They only have seven games left on their schedule and are three points back from a playoff spot. They also have the toughest remaining schedule amongst the teams competing for a berth with games against the Bruins, Maple Leafs, Lightning, and Predators left on their schedule.
With that being said, they also play three other playoff hopefuls in the Islanders, Red Wings, and Capitals so if they win those three games and steal two of four against superior opponents, they could still sneak in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
