Odds Released for Caleb Williams vs. Trevor Lawrence Clash in London During 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
Two former No. 1 picks are set to do battle in London this season.
2024 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will head across the pond with the Bears to face 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Both teams are hoping to contend for the postseason right away with talented offenses, and this game is expected to be close in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Below, you’ll find the early betting odds for this London matchup in Week 7 on October 13th.
Jaguars vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Jaguars: +0.5 (-112)
- Bears: -0.5 (-108)
Moneyline:
- Jaguars: -110
- Bears: -110
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bears vs. Jaguars Projected Coin Flip in London
While we haven’t seen the new-look Bears play yet with Williams under center, the buzz is building around Chicago, who nearly made a playoff push behind an elite defense in 2023. Oddsmakers have taken note of the upside of this roster that features fellow top 10 pick in the 2024 Draft Rome Odunze at wide receiver.
Jacksonville didn’t make the postseason last season, but the year prior won the AFC South and a postseason game, but were plagued by injuries in 2023, including to Lawrence. The Jaguars are expected to be in the mix in the AFC playoff picture again this season and these two teams are being viewed as equals early in the offseason.
