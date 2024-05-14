Odds Released for New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Season Opener
By Reed Wallach
Later this week we’ll have our hands on the full 2024 NFL schedule, but a few have dropped a little early and sportsbooks have been quick to post odds on each released game.
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season will be capped off by the New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers will play his first full game with New York against his childhood team and oddsmakers have listed Rodgers and Gang Green as substantial underdogs.
Here’s the very early betting market for Week 1’s Monday Night Football matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Jets vs. 49ers Week 1 Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Jets +5.5 (-110)
- 49ers: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Jets: +200
- 49ers: -245
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets Considerable Underdogs in Week 1 MNF Showdown vs. 49ers
The Jets are looked at as a contender this season in the AFC, but the team is catching a handful of points in Week 1 on the road in San Francisco as oddsmakers are prepared for the 49ers to be the class of the NFC yet again.
San Francisco is running back nearly the same roster that won the NFC last year and went to overtime in the Super Bowl while the Jets are still an unproven commodity as the first year of the Aaron Rodgers era ended on the first drive of the team’s first game on Monday Night Football in Week 1 last year.
Can Rodgers have better fortune this season and compete against a formidable defense?
Oddsmakers are prepared for a San Fran home win to start the year.
