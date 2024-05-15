Oddsmakers Leak Odds for Jaguars vs. Patriots Matchup in London in 2024 NFL Season
By Reed Wallach
The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing two consecutive games in London, England for the second straight season.
The Jaguars will remain in London after playing the Chicago Bears in Week 6 to face the new-look New England Patriots in Week 8 on October 20th in a battle of two AFC teams.
With the full NFL schedule being released on Wednesday, certain games like this one and the entire slate of London matchups have dropped early and sportsbooks like DraftKings have been quick to post betting markets, which you can find below!
Patriots vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Patriots: +6 (-105)
- Jaguars: -6 (-115)
Moneyline:
- Patriots: +220
- Jaguars: -270
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jaguars Big Favorites in London vs. New England
Favorites in London, favorites have gone 22-11 straight up (SU) and have covered in 18 of 33 games in the past, making for an advantageous setup for the Jaguars, who will also benefit from staying in London for a full week after playing in Week 6.
Jacksonville is laying nearly a touchdown on a neutral site, indicating that there’s a massive gap between these two teams as the Patriots are in the onset of a rebuild and the Jags are only a year removed from an AFC South title and still have a ton of key contributors from that team intact.
To me, this is a sign of how long this season may be for New England, who will hope to get No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye quickly integrated into the offense, but the team is devoid of talent around him to make year-over-year improvements.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.