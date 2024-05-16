Oddsmakers Predict Christian McCaffrey Will Lead NFL in Rushing Yards in 2024
By Reed Wallach
Last year’s NFL rushing leader is expected to go back-to-back.
Christian McCaffrey led the league in rushing yards last season, tallying 1,459 yards on the ground en route to winning Offensive Player of the Year. After leading by about 300 rushing yards, McCaffrey is being counted on to do it again for the vaunted 49ers offense.
Here’s the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for who is expected to lead the league in rushing yards with odds below +5000.
2024 NFL Regular Season Rushing Yards Leader
- Christian McCaffrey: +275
- Jonathan Taylor: +600
- Saquon Barkley: +650
- Breece Hall: +800
- Derrick Henry: +1200
- Kyren Williams: +1200
- Bijan Robinson: +1200
- Josh Jacobs: +1600
- De’Von Achane: +2000
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +2000
- Isiah Pacheco: +2200
- Nick Chubb: +2500
- Travis Etienne Jr.: +3000
- Kenneth Walker: +3000
- Alvin Kamara: +3000
- Joe Mixon: +3000
- Zamir White: +3500
- David Montgomery: +4000
- James Cook: +4000
- D’Andre Swift: +4500
- Aaron Jones: +4500
- Zack Moss: +4500
Christian McCaffrey Clear Frontrunner to Lead League in Rushing
McCaffrey is the engine behind the 49ers elite offense, off a career high 1,459 yards on the ground while adding more than 500 yards receiving. Will the 49ers continue to feed McCaffrey at such a high clip this season off career best production?
There’s a chance CMC sees a slight dip in volume, which can open the door for the healthy Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley, who is with the Eagles this season after signing with Philadelphia in free agency.
Breece Hall has received a ton of buzz this offseason after recovering nicely from ACL surgery the season prior, stopping his rookie season short. With Aaron Rodgers in the fold, the Jets offense is set to be far better and Hall is expected to be a big reason why.
Every other play is north of +1000, including Derrick Henry, who joins the Ravens after leaving the Titans in free agency, or Bijan Robinson, who is with the new look Falcons and hoping to secure the top spot in the running back group.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.