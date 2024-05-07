Oddsmakers Predicting Russell Wilson Will Earn Starting Quarterback Job Over Justin Fields
By Reed Wallach
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the postseason in 2023, but didn't feel satisfied with their roster, bringing in two proven starters in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields after the team cycled through three quarterbacks last season.
Wilson was cut by the Denver Broncos, signing with the Steelers in hopes of re-gaining his Super Bowl winning form. Meanwhile, Fields was traded from the Chicago Bears after the team landed the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft from the Carolina Panthers and selected its quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams.
It appears that the more proven veteran Wilson is in line to get the nod first, but its an open competition for Fields to take the job.
As seen above, Wilson will enter training camp as QB1, per Mike Tomlin, but Fields has the ability to take the job from the former Seahawks quarterback.
Here's how DraftKings views the QB competition between the two with odds for who will start in Week 1.
Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Starter Odds
- Russell Wilson: -700
- Justin Fields +450
Wilson had a midseason surge with the Broncos, before being benched to end the season and was later cut due to his massive contract. Meanwhile, Fields got better as the season went on, showcasing improved ability as a passer in addition to his ability as a runner.
However, the Bears weren't able to secure a playoff spot after a slow start and pounced on using the top pick on a quarterback, and the Steelers landed Fields in an off-season trade.
While Fields has his work cut out for him, did he make a tangible leap at the end of the 2023 campaign to continue develpoing and take the job from the veteran Wilson?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.