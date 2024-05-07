Oddsmakers project Geno Smith Will Remain Seahawks Starting Quarterback Over Sam Howell
Now that the NFL Draft is behind us, we can start looking ahead to the 2024 campaign. Before the opening kickoff, there will be training camp and preseason which will bring a handful of quarterback battles across the league.
One of those battles will be for the Seattle Seahawks starting gig. Geno Smith has been their quarterback for two seasons, winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, but after taking a step back last season, there's questions about how long term validity as their starter. As a result, the Seahawks brought in former Washington Commanders quarterback, Sam Howell, to the compete for the role.
Sportsbooks have recently posted odds on which player will take the first snap of the season for a few key teams, the Seahawks being one of them.
Let's take a look.
Seattle Seahawks Week 1 Starter Odds
Odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Geno Smith -330
- Sam Howell +225
Geno Smith unsurprisingly is the betting favorite to take the first snap of the season for the Seahawks at -330 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 76.74% chance of being the Week 1 starter for Seattle.
Despite taking a step back last season, Smith still had a better campaign than Howell, who led the NFL in interceptions with 21 while posting a putrid quarterback rating of 78.9.
With that being said, Smith may be on a short leash and if he doesn't improve in the first few weeks, the Seahawks may want to give Howell a shot at the starting role.
