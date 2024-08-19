Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024
By Cody Pestino
On paper, the Ohio State Buckeyes have arguably the best roster in college football. After a somber end to the 2023 season that easily could have resulted in negative momentum for the Buckeyes, the opposite happened. Many of the potential NFL prospects decided to return to Ohio State like Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson.
We also saw some top prospects in the transfer portal, like Caleb Downs deciding to join the Buckeyes. There were also several key staff changes including the hiring of Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and Carlos Locklyn to coach the running backs. All these off-season changes have put the Buckeyes on the path to contend for the national title.
Ohio State Buckeyes Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-150)
- UNDER 10.5 (+120)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Preview
The Ohio State offense took a step back in 2023 by finishing outside of the top 40 in total yards per game. A return to the usual production we see out of this unit under head coach Ryan Day is a point of emphasis. This year the offense will see some massive changes with Kelly now calling plays and Kansas State transfer Will Howard will be the team's starting quarterback.
The two weaknesses of the Ohio State offense in 2023 were the quarterback and offensive line play. The addition of Kelly and Howard will address both these issues. Kelly, a veteran play-caller with proven success at the collegiate level will schematically set up the offense to have an advantage. Howard, a dual-threat QB, will help slow down the defensive line and give the offensive line an advantage off the snap.
Ohio State will be just fine at the skill positions despite losing Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes return their leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson, and leading receiver Emeka Egbuka. They also added a key potential contributor through the transfer portal in All-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins and added uber-talented wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in their 2024 recruiting class.
Ohio State Buckeyes Defensive Preview
The Ohio State Buckeyes' defense is regarded as one of the best in college football. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will be entering his third season in Columbus, and his defense is starting to fit his mold.
The addition of Downs who was the Crimson Tide's leading tackler with 107 tackles, will add playmaking ability to the secondary. He should also help create turnovers, which was their only real weakness in 2023.
Ohio State returns nine starters including their entire defensive line and secondary. The only replacements they will have to make are at the linebacker position. Cody Simon will be the leader of the defense as the middle linebacker and was selected as team captain. The other linebacker position appears to be a rotation between junior CJ Hicks and sophomore Sonny Styles, who are both big and athletic.
Ohio State Buckeyes Outlook and Prediction
Ohio State's non-conference schedule will be light this season for the first time in many years as the new additions to the Big Ten created some scheduling changes. The Akron Zips, Western Michigan Broncos, and Marshall Thundering Herd will all make trips to Columbus in the beginning of the season where the Buckeyes will be massive favorites against all three.
The win total is set at over/under 10.5 wins and will come down to three pivotal games, against the other top teams in the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Michigan Wolverines. Spreads for these matchups are already out, Ohio State is a PK on the road against Oregon, a 4-point favorite on the road at Penn State, and a 10-point favorite at home against Michigan.
Sportsbooks respect the Buckeyes and bettors should too, it is hard to imagine Ohio State losing two games the season, especially with all the upgrades they have made. Lay the juice and take the Buckeyes over 10.5 wins in 2024.
Pick: Ohio State Buckeyes OVER 10.5 Wins (-150)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.