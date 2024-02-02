Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 2
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Iowa vs. Ohio State in Big Ten action on Friday, Feb. 2.
By Reed Wallach
Ohio State, like last season, is mired in a mid season slump in Big Ten play.
The Buckeyes are now 3-7 in conference play as the team is losing a grasp on any NCAA Tournament hopes in 2024. The team will travel to Iowa, who is also in a down season, 4-6 in Big Ten games, and fresh off a loss at Indiana.
Which team can get back on track? We got you covered with a full betting preview for Friday's Big Ten affair:
Ohio State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 6-15 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Iowa is 9-12 ATS this season
- Iowa has gone OVER in 14 of 21 games this season
Ohio State vs. Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fox Sports 1
- How to Watch (TV): Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Ohio State Record: 13-8
- Iowa Record: 12-9
Ohio State vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Bruce Thornton: Thornton is off a shaky start against Illinois, scoring only seven points on 27% shooting, but he's incredibly important to this team, especially with his ability to put pressure on the rim. Can he find his form against a lackluster Iowa defense?
Iowa
Payton Sandfort: The junior is scorching from the field, scoring 26 points in back-to-back efforts as the Hawkeyes continue to try and tinker with its offense to focus on more perimeter shooting. Sandfort has hit 11-of-20 3s in the last two games.
Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
I understand the caution with backing the Buckeyes, who have lost three straight by more than double digits and six of seven, but I can't trust Iowa laying more than two buckets, even at home.
Ohio State's 3-point defense have been gashed in Big Ten play, opponents are shooting 41% from deep, but the perimeter defense is sound, allowing a bottom 50 opponent "open 3 rate," per ShotQuality.
Meanwhile, Ohio State's shooting has struggled shooting in Big Ten play, 10th in 3-point percentage and posting a sub-50% effective field goal percentage (11th in B1G games). The team is due a ton of shooting regression, per SQ, including a three percent jump in 3-point percentage.
The Buckeyes will face an Iowa defense that struggles on the interior, which can open up the whole offense. Iowa allows a ton of teams to get to the rim and can't defend it either, right around the national average in field goal percentage allowed. Further, Iowa has the second worst defensive rebounding rate in the conference, which can lead to a big game from the likes of OSU big man Zed Key.
This feels like too many points for an Ohio State team being left to the side after a brutal run of Big Ten games, but this is an Iowa team that that isn't impressive either, losers of three of four with its lone win coming against a struggling Michigan team.
I'll talk the points in a high total matchup between two teams in a more similar form than this point spread indicates.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!