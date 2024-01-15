Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Key Players for MLK Day (Back the Wolverines)
Ohio State has lost back-to-back conference games but Michigan hasn’t won since before Christmas. Which team bounces back in this Big 10 rivalry?
Two of the Big 10s struggling teams face off in a rivalry contest Monday afternoon. Ohio State has cooled off with the arrival of conference play, dropping its last two games to Indiana and Wisconsin.
Michigan has struggled in the fifth year of the Juwan Howard era, with a 1-4 mark in conference play and a current five-game losing streak.
Who comes out on top in this Big 10 battle? Here’s everything to know to bet on this matchup.
Ohio State vs. Michigan odds, spread and total
Ohio State vs. Michigan betting trends
- Ohio State is 6-9-1 ATS this season
- Michigan is 5-11 ATS this season
- Ohio State is 2-0 ATS as an underdog this season
- Michigan is 3-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-7 in Ohio State games this season
- The OVER is 11-5 in Michigan games this season
Ohio State vs. Michigan how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 15
- Game time: 12:00 PM, EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to watch (TV): FOX
- Ohio State record: 12-4 (2-3 Big 10)
- Michigan record: 6-10 (1-4 Big 10)
Ohio State vs. Michigan key players to watch
Ohio State
Jamison Battle: The senior forward was already one of the nation’s top three-point shooters, but has found his groove as of late. In the first 11 games, Battle was 26-of-66 (39.3%) from downtown, but has caught fire in the last five contests, going 25-of-43 (58.1%) from beyond the arc and averaging 18.2 points per game in that stretch. He’s shooting 46.8% on triples this season, which is tied for fourth in the country.
Michigan
Dug McDaniel: Michigan’s standout sophomore guard started his suspension of away games in Michigan’s 64-57 loss to Maryland on Thursday. McDaniel now returns to a Michigan offense that is ranked No. 38 in KenPom and needs him to take over games. McDaniel is the main offensive weapon and key facilitator for the Wolverines, averaging a team-high 17.8 points and 5.1 assists per game to go with 4.1 rebounds.
Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction and pick
Is it luck?
According to KenPom’s Luck rating, Michigan is the unluckiest program in college basketball, which is a reason why KenPom has the Wolverines as one of just three programs in the top-75 without a winning record. On paper, though, it’s a tough matchup for a Wolverines’ defense that ranks No. 144 in efficiency and No. 286 in defending the three-point shot. Ohio State’s offense is No. 27 and the Buckeyes are a top-50 team in the country in connecting from the perimeter (36.87%).
In a season that looks lost for Michigan’s NCAA Tournament hopes, the Wolverines will still get up for this game against a hated rival, especially at home with the return of their leading scorer. Michigan still has a dangerous offense and the strength of schedule disparity between the two teams is jarring with Ohio State’s ranked No. 117 in KenPom (No. 253 in the non-conference) and Michigan’s ranked No. 16 overall (No. 28 in the non-conference). Lay the low number with the Wolverines.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.