Ohio State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Will Ohio State keep on its College Football Playoff path?
By Reed Wallach
Ohio State survived a primetime showdown in Madison against a physical Wisconsin team, but couldn't cover for sports bettors, what about this week with a similar double-digit point spread against Rutgers on the road?
Kyle McCord may be a bit banged up, but the Buckeyes can't afford to drop its play at all amid a push for another College Football Playoff berth. Rutgers has not been known for its offense, but the defense has shown up all year, can the team hang with the Buckeyes?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Ohio State vs. Rutgers:
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Rutgers vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Rutgers is 6-1-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Rutgers is 4-1 ATS at home this season
- Ohio State is 4-3-1 ATS this season
- Ohio State has gone UNDER in seven of eight games this season
Ohio State vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 4th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: SHI Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ohio State Record: 8-0
- Rutgers Record: 6-2
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr.: Another week, another triple-digit receiving yard outing for Harisson Jr., who had six grabs for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin. McCord continues to look MHJ's way, and why wouldn't he? He has been a monster all season long, putting up 889 yards on 48 catches with eight touchdowns.
Rutgers
Kyle Monangai: Rutgers has been a run-first offense all season, leaning on its defense and playing field position against opponents to great success. Monangi is the lead back on this roster, averaging north of five yards per carry as Rutgers has posted the 29th-best EPA/Rush mark in the nation.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
Ohio State has continued to win with a simple formula: lean on its elite defense and find Harrison Jr. in the passing game. While there is of course more to it, and the now healthy TreVeyon Henderson at running back could lead to a more diverse Ohio State offensive attack, this team has been centered on its stifling defense and timely pass-catching by MHJ.
The Buckeyes' defense is emerging as one of the best in the country, top 11 in both EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush, and allowing the fewest yards per play. Despite not posting a ton of sacks (16) nor generating many turnovers (only seven), the Buckeyes have been lights out on a down-to-down basis on limiting opponents.
The Rutgers offense won't do much against this Buckeyes D, but the defense has been formidable all year, even keeping a lid on the Michigan defense, holding the team to only 31 points in Ann Arbor a few weeks back.
Given that McCord is dealing with a foot injury, I expect the Buckeyes are more than happy to get out of New Jersey with a workman-like win and get the team fully healthy as the regular season draws to a close.
I'll go with the under as my preferred bet in this matchup.
