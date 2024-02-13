Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Back OVER)
By Reed Wallach
Wisconsin, once thought of as the top challenger to Purdue in the Big Ten, is on a four game losing streak, including three road losses and a loss to the aforementioned Boilermakers.
The Badgers return home in hopes of snapping its losing streak against Ohio State, who stopped the bleeding on Saturday in double overtime against Maryland, ending a five game drought. Both teams are far from its best right now, but is there an angle to take on the total after Wisconsin won 71-60 in Columbus last month?
I got you covered with our full betting preview below.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Spread and Total
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 8-16 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wisconsin is 11-12-1 ATS this season
- Ohio State is 2-4 ATS as an underdog
- Wisconsin has gone OVER in 14 of 24 games this season
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kohl Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Ohio State Record: 14-10
- Wisconsin Record: 16-8
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Jamison Battle: Battle had a big outing against Wisocnsin back in January, scoring 18 points while draining four three's and grabbing eight rebounds. The floor spacer on the Buckeyes, Battle is up to 45% from deep in conference play. Can he take advantage of Wisconsin's defense from the perimeter?
Wisconsin
AJ Storr: The St. John's transfer has been an aggressive downhill threat for the Badgers in his first season in Madison, getting to the free throw line at a high rate and converting once there, shooting 82% from the line. He has scored in double figures in every Big Ten game, including 17 against Ohio State on January 10th, can he lead the Badgers to a win after dropping four straight?
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
The first game went under the total of 137 with the Badgers winning on the road 71-60, yet this total has been bet up, and for good reason. The Buckeyes made only four of 10 free thorws in that game nad both teams struggled from beyond the arc.
I believe we see some more shots fall at the Kohl Center as these are the two worst three-point defenses in Big Ten play, both allowing teams to shoot better than 38% from beyond the arc. Further, both teams are due some positive regression from deep on offense. The Badgers are owed more than a one percent jump in three-point percentage and Ohio State is due a four percent increase in three-point shooting in Big Ten play, according to ShotQuality.
The Badgers defense is declining, allowing more than 70 points in four straight games while Ohio State has struggled in all of conference play to slow down the opposition with its inability to pressure the ball, the team is 290th in turnover percentage on the year.
Both offenses should dictate the terms of this game, sending me to the betting window to bet the over on Tuesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
