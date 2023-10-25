Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
By Reed Wallach
Ohio State passed another test last week, this time beating undefeated Penn State with an overwhelming defensive effort.
The Buckeyes continue their push for another College Football Playoff berth in Madison, Wisconsin against the Badgers, who are battling for a Big Ten West title. Wisconsin rallied to knock off Illinois on the road last week with backup quarterback Braedyn Locke under center. Can the Badgers hang this time at home against Ohio State?
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 3-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Ohio State is 4-2-1 ATS this season
- Ohio State has gone UNDER in six of seven games this season
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 28th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Ohio State Record: 7-0
- Wisconsin Record: 5-2
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr.: The best wide receiver in the sport showed it on Saturday against Penn State, hauling in 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown against Penn State. This season, Harrison Jr. has gone over 100 yards in five of seven games and has six touchdown grabs on the year as the team gets set to face a Wisconsin secondary that hasn't been tested all that much in the secondary.
Wisconsin
Braelon Allen: On a backup quarterback, the Badgers are likely going to lean on Allen to keep the offense on schedule this weekend. Allen has been his typical elite self this season, rushing for nearly six yards per carry on a heavy workload. He is fresh off 145 yards on 29 carries against Illinois, but will face an elite Buckeyes rush defense that is 12th in defensive rush success rate on the year.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
While I still have questions for the Buckeyes offense against elite competition, this matchup should suit the visitors well. Wisconsin's lack of a passing game is non-existent without Tanner Mordecai on the field.
Locke stepped in for Mordecai, who suffered a broken hand two weeks ago and kept the offense afloat, but the numbers are still concerning. He completed 50% of his passes for 236 yards against a listless Illinois defense. Now, he'll face a Buckeyes defense that may not have the numbers that indicate a furious pass rush, but the team should get pressure on the backup.
OSU only has 14 sacks on the year, 86th in the nation, but the team is top 10 in pass rush grading, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, the defense allows about three yards per carry, so I don't expect much from Allen against a loaded box from the Buckeyes.
On the other side of the field, Wisconsin's defense is typically stout, but I'm not sure this defense will hold up against the likes of Harrison Jr. and the returning Emeka Egbuka, who missed two straight games. With Wisconsin lacking the talent in the secondary, and needing to commit more bodies to the pass game, that should open up the ground attack for Ohio State, which has been suspect over the balance of the year. Wisconsin is right around the national average in terms of yards per carry against a fairly easy strength of schedule.
I simply can't trust the Wisconsin offense to sustain drives and it's a matter of time before Ohio State pulls away.
