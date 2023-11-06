Ohio vs. Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Your guide to understanding the Ohio vs. Buffalo showdown in college football's Week 11. Gather insights into the odds, key player stats, and vital trends.
By Reed Wallach
Ohio lost control of the MAC East division after losing to Miami (Ohio) and now has to play some catch up as the team heads to western New York to face Buffalo in Tuesday Night MACtion.
The Bulls offense has been an eye sore all season, but the more surprising development has been struggles of the Bobcats offense despite returning star quarterback Kurtis Rourke and several other key contributors like Sam Wiglusz and Sieh Bangura.
Can the Bobcats get back on track with a road win and cover against Buffalo? Heres everything you need to know for this MAC showdown:
Ohio vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread and Total
Buffalo vs Ohio Betting Trends
- Ohio is 4-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Buffalo is 5-4 ATS this season
- Ohio is 2-4 ATS this season as a favorite
- Ohio has gone UNDER in seven of nine games this season
Ohio vs. Buffalo How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: UB Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Ohio Record: 6-3
- Buffalo Record: 3-6
Ohio vs. Buffalo Key Players to Watch
Ohio
Kurtis Rourke: The Ohio offense has fallen off a cliff this season, struggling to create explosive plays and convert from in close. While Rourke's numbers are fine off a torn ACL at the end of last year, completing 63% of his passes for 1,640 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, the Bobcats offense is 98th in EPA/Play and outside the top 90 in yards per play.
Buffalo
Ron Cook Jr.: The Buffalo passing game has been non existent all year, but the run game has been rock solid, top 30 in success rate and Cook is a big reason why. The bellcow back is averaging north of five yards per carry with five touchdowns.
Ohio vs. Buffalo Prediction and Pick
Both teams have been paced by its respective defense all season long, top 25 in EPA/Play on the year and I expect each D to dictate the terms of this game once again.
The Bulls have been plagued by ineffective quarterback play all year from Cole Snyder, who has seven interceptions to 10 touchdowns, holding back the team. Overall, this unit is 125th in yards per play and 113th in success rate. The team will face an Ohio defense that has been stout all season long, allowing more than 23 points just once this season against Miami (Ohio).
I expect the Bobcats defense to travel to this one as the unit should put Buffalo in obvious passing situations where the team will struggle with Snyder under center. Ohio is 20th in yards per carry this season and 13th in defensive line yards, so I don't expect Cook to generate much of a push on Tuesday night.
However, the Buffalo defense should be up to the task against an Ohio defense that has regressed heavily. The Bulls are allowing more than five yards per carry, but the Bobcats offense has struggled to open up holes for Bangura as the team is bottom five in explosive rush rate.
Ohio is bottom 20 in terms of plays per minute this season adn I believe we see each team struggle to put together scoring drives against the superior defense.
I'll go under on Tuesday.
