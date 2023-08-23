Ohio vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 0
Kuris Rourke leads the Bobcats across the country to face San Diego State, how should we bet this opener?
By Reed Wallach
Last season's MAC Championship runners up Ohio travels to San Diego to face the San Diego State Aztecs in Week 0 action.
Ohio will welcome back star quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who tore his ACL at the end of last season as the team opens on the road against Mountain West contender San Diego State. The Aztecs will hope that with a full offseason, converted safety Jalen Mayden can grow into his role as the starting quarterback.
Here's everything you need to get ready to bet on Week 0 action.
Ohio vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread and Total
San Diego State vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Ohio went 9-4 against the spread (ATS) last season
- Ohio went OVER in all four non conference games last season
- San Diego State went 2-5 ATS at home last season
Ohio vs. San Diego State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Ohio Record: 0-0
- San Diego State Record: 0-0
Ohio vs. San Diego State Key Players to Watch
Ohio
Kurtis Rourke: Rourke was the catalyst for the Bobcats' MAC title game run. Despite missing the last full game of the regular season, the championship game and the bowl game, he is set to be fully healthy for the season opener.
Rourke passed for over 3,256 yards with a glistening 25-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, anchoring a Bobcats offense that checked in top 20 in key stats like EPA/Play.
Sieh Bangura: The running back rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and returns behind an offensive line that has four starters back.
Sam Wigsulz: Rourke's favorite target is back as well. Wigsulz had 75 catches for 877 yards and 11 touchdowns.
San Diego State
Jaylen Maden: Mayden finished the season under center for the Aztecs. The converted safety from Mississippi State gave the team a boost as a dual-threat quarterback, but he lacked polish to hold up as the season progressed. Mayden now has a full offseason to get more in tune with the position and a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Lindley.
Ohio vs. San Diego State Prediction and Pick
There is rightful excitement for this Ohio offense, but I'm not sure I agree that the Bobcats are better on a neutral field, as this line is implying.
Ohio's defense was one of the worst in the MAC last season, outside the top 100 in success rate and particularly poor against the pass, meaning that Mayden may get off to a strong start through the air.
SDSU's defense does lose several key contributors up front but replace some of the talent with Oklahoma State transfer Samuela Tuihalamaka.
Further, the team should remain loaded in the secondary, a unit that was top 30 in EPA/Pass lsat season. Four cornerbacks that started five-plus games last season are back and the team landed Texas transfer JD Coffey.
Ohio's offense has the more proven ceiling, but I believe the hosts are being a bit underrated with their defensive prowess and dynamic quarterback play against a poor Ohio defense. This game can be higher scoring than expected, but I'll opt to take the home team inside of a field goal.
