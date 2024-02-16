Ohio vs. Toledo Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 16 (Trust Rockets at Home)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Toledo vs. Ohio on Friday, Feb. 16.
By Reed Wallach
Ohio and Toledo met at the start of MAC play, Jan. 2, with the Rockets going on the road and beating the Bobcats 86-77.
Now, the two meet again in high leverage MAC action as the 9-2 Rockets look to cement its spot at the top of the league against 7-4 Ohio. How should we handicap this matchup and make a wager on this high level conference meeting.
New BETMGM users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a $5 first wager! Get started now.
Ohio vs. Toledo Odds, Spread and Total
Toledo vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Ohio is 10-13 against the spread (ATS this season) against Division 1 opponents this season
- Ohio is 2-7 ATS on the road this season
- Toledo is 12-12 ATS against Division 1 opponents this season
- Toledo has gone OVER in eight of 14 games this season as favorites
Ohio vs. Toledo How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Savage Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Ohio Record: 13-11
- Toledo Record: 15-9
Ohio vs. Toledo Key Players to Watch
Ohio
Jaylin Hunter: Hunter is the straw that stirs the drink for the Bobcats offense, averaging nearly 15 points with four rebounds and five assists. However, Hunter was quiet in the first meeting against Toledo, scoring only nine points in the loss. However, he is playing his best ball now, scoring 20 or more in three straight games.
Toledo
Dante Maddox: The Rockets' marksmen from 3 is scorching in league play, shooting 49% from beyond the arc in MAC games, the third highest mark in the league. The senior guard is fresh off of four three's against Appalachian State, and will look for another big outing after scoring 18 points against Ohio in a winning effort on Jan. 2.
Ohio vs. Toledo Prediction and Pick
Toledo is off of a double overtime loss to Appalachian State last weekend, but the team should be able to get back on track against Ohio, who has struggled on defense all season.
The Bobcats are 2-6 in true road games this season, posting the 343th ranked defense in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency according to Bart Torvik. The team can't pressure the ball nor keep teams off the offensive glass, 315th in defensive rebounding rate. Most notably, though, is that teams can dominate from the perimeter, allowing foes to shoot 38% from deep this season.
Enter: Toledo. The Rockets are a devastating 3-point shooting team, 28th in the country at over 37% and dominate at home, only losing to Vermont and George Mason on its home floor, each inside the KenPom top 120.
Ohio lacks the defensive ability to keep Toledo from running its preferred offense and I believe the team can outpace the visitors en route to a cover.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!