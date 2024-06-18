Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Stanley Cup Final Game 5
It’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final as the action shifts back to the United States after another 2,541 miles have been travelled by both teams. The Edmonton Oilers have gotten one win in the tally box and were not ready to go home on Saturday night with a dominant 8-1 victory.
Now Florida takes this series into their building with an opportunity at something this franchise has never seen before, winning the Stanley Cup. It’s a fitting reverse narrative from 2023, where the Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in 5 games, now it’s a chance to flip the script on Tuesday night in Sunrise.
Oilers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 5
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Puck Line:
- Oilers +1.5 (-235)
- Panthers -1.5 (+190)
Moneyline:
- Oilers +116
- Panthers -140
Total:
- 5.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Oilers vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Oilers’ Connor McDavid recorded 4 points in Game 4
- Panthers are 2-0 on home ice in the series
- Oilers are averaging 2.55 goals per game on the road this postseason
- Panthers are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 playoff games
Oilers vs. Panthers: How To Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 18th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): ABC, ESPN+
- Oilers Record: 49-27-6
- Panthers Record: 52-24-6
- FLA leads series 3-1
Oilers vs. Panthers Key Players To Watch
Oilers
Connor McDavid: Game 4 was the exact moment that Oilers fans were hoping for out of Connor McDavid. While Edmonton is up against the wall the rest of the way, McDavid at least had his moment to shine with a 4-point effort on Saturday, including a slick goal that got past Bobrovsky to put the Oilers ahead 4-1, a lead they never lost. For the first time all series, McDavid was more active and tried to create opportunities for this Oilers offense. You have to chip away in this situation and for him, it’s onto Game 5.
Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky: The top dog in the race for the Conn Smythe trophy is Sergei Bobrovsky. It’s going to be interesting to see how he emerges off a horrific Game 4 performance on Saturday. Maybe it was lack of motivation and concentration on the Panthers behalf, but it’s hard to fathom how poor of a performance the team pieced together. Bobrosvky was pulled for backup Anthony Stolarz after it became 4-1. Now being on home ice, he should be able to rebound in this spot.
Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
Finally, there is at least a faint pulse for the Edmonton Oilers in this series. Something tells me that the Florida Panthers didn’t want to really win Game 4 and would rather take the Stanley Cup on their home ice. It was an avalanche from the start as the Oilers scored 3 goals in both the first and second period. There was no chance for the Panthers to get in this game outside of a first period strike to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The scoring depth that the Oilers had been lacking finally showed up in Game 4. Beyond a stellar 4-point evening for Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl had 2 assists, Dylan Holloway tallied 2 goals and an assist. Add even more depth as Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark and Ryan McLeod all got on the scoring sheet. If there was just half of that production, Edmonton would have been able to really get in this series. Either way, they just need to keep up this energy for Game 5.
The Panthers were undisciplined and all out of sorts in Game 4. They committed six penalties, allowed a shorthanded goal and allowed 14 Oilers takeaways. The lone goal came off the stick of Vladimir Tarasenko, who is quietly piecing together some good performances with 4 points in his previous 5 games.
It was obvious that the energy was not there and I’m sure part of it had to do with the effort the Panthers poured into the opening three games of the series. Sergei Bobrovsky only managed 11 saves on 16 shots (.688 save percentage), his worst outing since April 1st against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
You had to think that the Oilers were at least going to record one win in the Stanley Cup Final. Now, it’s a position where I’m feeling the Panthers will record a gentleman’s sweep and take this championship in five games. I’m going back to the team that has been better in this series and that’s Florida. They will lock this down and bring the first ever Cup to the southern shores of the sunshine state.
Pick: Panthers -140
Note: Game odds are subject to change.