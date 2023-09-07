Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Questions will be answered about these two teams on Saturday night.
By Reed Wallach
Arizona State is in the first year of a new head coach and are transitioning in a ton of new pieces to try and jump start its offense, can the team hold up in Kenny Dillingham's first real test of his coaching tenure?
Oklahoma State heads to Tempe, Arizona as a road favorite, but is it warranted? The team isn't necessarily rebuilding like Arizona State seemingly is, but the team appears unsettled at quarterback and has to answer a lot of questions about a defense that fell off last season.
How will this all shake out Saturday night? Here's our betting preview?
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Neither team covered in Week 1
- Both teams stayed under its total in Week 1
- Mike Gundy is 125-93-6 against the spread (ATS) as head coach of Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 9th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX Sports 1
- Oklahoma State Record: 1-0
- Arizona State Record: 1-0
Oklahoam State vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon: While the quarterback situation seems unsettled, the Cowboys may be better suited to attack ASU on the ground. The Sun Devils had zero tackles for loss against Southern Utah in the 24-21 win. Gordon is set to become the lead back this season for the Pokes this season and will look to get the offense ahead of schedule behind an offensive line that returns three starters and hopes to improve on a poor season in 2023. If Gordon can succeed on the ground, it can make life easier for the rotating group of Oklahoma State QB's.
Arizona State
Jaden Rashada: Rashada did what was necessary in a weather delayed win against Southern Utah, showcasing his arm talent and throwing for two touchdowns on 29 pass attempts. Under Dillingham's guidance, the Sun Devils have a higher than expected ceiling due to his fine play calling, but Rashada will be up against it diagnosing a formidable Big 12 defense that will look to bounce back after sputtering down the stretch of last season.
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma State didn't ease any concerns about the team in a Week 1 win against Central Arkansas, 27-13. Garrett Rangel drew the start for the Cowboys as all three competing quarterbacks saw time under center, including Alan Bowman. However, it was the Oklahoma State defense that was truly concerning, allowing Arkansas State to post a 44% success rate and average more than a half-yard per play.
The Cowboys are transitioning in a lot of new pieces, including new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo from Gannon University and this can be a particularly tricky matchup against a similarly unknown quantity in Arizona State.
First year head coach Kenny Dillingham conducted arguably the best offense in the country last year at Oregon and is starting blue chip recruit Jaden Rashada at quarterback. While the team may not have the high level talent around him just yet, Rashada showcased his big arm in the team's win against Southern Utah and could outperform expectations against an Oklahoma State team we don't know much about.
Arizona State is rebuilding, but Oklahoma State may be overinflated at the moment. I'll lean into the unknown quantity and take a shot on the Sun Devils in the late night window.
Track Reed's bets here!