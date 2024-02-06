Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6
By Reed Wallach
Houston's vulnerability was on display in Kansas over the weekend as the team couldn't generate clean looks nor slow down the Jayhawks en route to a double-digit loss.
The Cougars are back home to face Oklahoma State, a far drop in competition, can Kelvin Sampson's group get back on track? Here's our full betting preview, prediction and best bets for this Big 12 showdown in Houston!
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Houston vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 7-14-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Houston is 11-10 ATS this season
- Houston has gone UNDER in 14 of 22 games this season
- Oklahoma State is 3-6 ATS in Big 12 games
Oklahoma State vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oklahoma State Record: 10-12
- Houston Record: 19-3
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Javon Small: The transfer guard is going to be relied upon heavily to shoot over this Houston defense that allows opponents to shoot threes at a top-50 rate in the country. Small is a 40% three-point shooter and hit three threes against Kansas State in the win over the weekend. Can Oklahoma State shoot its way to a cover?
Houston
Jamal Shead: Shead struggled in Houston's loss to Kansas over the weekend, scoring only seven pints despite dishing out nine assists. Shead will likely thrive at home against a poor Oklahoma State defense, will he be in for a bounce-back performance?
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma State scored a home win against a spiraling Kansas State team, but it's far different than facing Houston's loaded defense and tenacious rebounding group.
The Cougars will dominate on the glass against Oklahoma State's lackluster rebounding group that also doesn't pressure the ball whatsoever. Further, Houston's defense will turn Oklahoma State quite a bit who is eighth in Big 12 turnover rate. This bottom half of the league offense will struggle to get any clean looks against a Houston defense that is the best in the nation at contesting shots and third-best at forcing turnovers.
Houston has been a terror for Big 12 teams, especially at the Fertitta Center, holding opponents to 55 or fewer in four home games. I believe the Cougars lean on its defense once again and overwhelm Oklahoma State en route to another low-point total on the road.
PICK: Oklaoma State Team Total UNDER 54.5
