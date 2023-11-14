Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
The Cowboys will head to Houston for their final road game of the regular season.
By Jovan Alford
The No. 15-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys will play their final road game of the regular season on Saturday afternoon against the Houston Tigers.
The Cowboys had their five-game winning streak snapped last week as the UCF Knights crushed them 45-3. Despite the loss, Oklahoma State is still in the driver’s seat to get into the Big 12 championship game. However, Oklahoma, Iowa State, and Kansas State all have the same conference record as the Cowboys (5-2).
As for the Cougars, they lost their second-straight home game last week as they fell by 10 points to Cincinnati. Houston still has a shot to get into a bowl game, but they must beat the Cowboys this week and UCF to end the regular season.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Oklahoma State vs. Houston:
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 6-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The UNDER is 12-4 in Oklahoma State’s last 16 games
- Houston is 4-2 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Houston’s last six home games
Oklahoma State vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TDECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oklahoma State Record: 7-3
- Houston Record: 4-6
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon II: The standout sophomore running back was held in check by UCF’s defense last week as he had 25 yards on 12 carries. Gordon II looks to bounce back this week against Houston’s defense, which has allowed 164.7 rushing yards per game and 21 rushing TDs this season. Gordon is averaging 6.8 yards per carry in Big 12 play and has scored 10 touchdowns.
Houston
Donovan Smith: Smith played poorly in last week’s 10-point loss to Cincinnati. The dual-threat QB completed 57.1% of his passes for 102 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also had 88 rushing yards, which helped negate his struggles through the air. However, for the Cougars to pull the upset, he must play better. This season, Smith is completing 69.6% of his passes for 378 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception against AP Top 25 teams.
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
The Cowboys came back down to earth last week, thanks to UCF laying the smackdown on them. The good news for Oklahoma State is that they still have a chance to get into the Big 12 title game.
The Cowboys are 1-2 straight up on the road in conference play this season, but that doesn’t worry me for Saturday.
Oklahoma State can run the ball effectively, which should help against a Houston defense that allows 30.8 points per game (second-worst in the Big 12). Oklahoma State is 2-3 against the spread as a favorite this season, while Houston is 4-3 ATS as an underdog.
The trends tell us that Houston could keep it close, but I don’t trust Smith to take care of the ball.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change