Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30
By Reed Wallach
Kansas couldn't find answers on the road against Iowa State, but return home to Allen Fieldhouse to host Big 12 bottom dweller Oklahoma State who the team throttled already on the road.
Oklahoma State's season is in a tailspin, but the team got a slight boost by beating up on fellow basement team West Virginia over the weekend. The team now takes the trip to Lawrence to face Kansas on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks are a near certainty to follow up on the beat down of Oklahoma State in Stillwater, but is that already priced into the market?
Here's our look at this Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night:
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 6-12-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oklahoma State is 1-6 ATS as an underdog
- Kansas is 8-11-1 ATS this season
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 30th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oklahoma State Record: 9-11
- Kansas Record: 16-4
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Brandon Garrison: The freshman big man is going to have his hands full with Hunter Dickinson, but he has quickly emerged as one of the best rim protectors in the conference, posting a top-10020-point block rate with a high steal percentage for a big man. He is also an adept finish around the rim, fresh off a 20 point outing against West Virginia.
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson: Dickinson was stellar on Saturday in the tight loss against Iowa State, scoring 20 points and 13 rebounds, but can the Jayhawks turn in a winning effort now as Dickinson appears to be recovered from what was a lingering knee issue.
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
I believe Oklahoma State can hang around the number in this game, not win the game outright, but cover what is an incredibly large number against Kansas, who is a rim-reliant offense but is facing one of the best interior defenses in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State has Garrison protecting the rim, and the Pokes' defense at the rim has been stellar all season, allowing shots at the cup at a bottom 50 rate this season and is 11th in points allowed per 100 possessions, per ShotQuality.
Kansas is 322nd in three-point rate this season. While the team is capable from beyond the arc, the team is far more focused on getting inside, but that plays into Oklahoma State's hands-on defense.
I believe that the Pokes can cover this massive number on the road where many are going to be counting on a Jayhawks blowout after the team won 90-66 in Stillwater earlier this month. However, I'll bank on Kansas not replicating its 69% two-point field goal percentage against an elite two-point defense.
