Oklahoma State vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Big 12 Championship
By Reed Wallach
Texas is one win away from being in prime position to make the College Football Playoff, needing a win against an upstart Oklahoma State team that is playing its best ball in conference play.
The Longhorns and Cowboys didn't play in the regular season, but both bolster two dynamic offenses and should make for an intriguing conference title game. Oklahoma State has the Doak Walker award favorite Ollie Gordon at running back, who will look to get the better of the Longhorns' stout defense.
Will he be able to, and cover a big point spread? I got you covered with the betting preview for the Big 12 title game.
If you plan on betting this game, I suggest doing it at Caesars Sportsbook, who is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000!
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 7-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oklahoma State is 4-1 ATS as an underdog
- Texas has gone UNDER in eight of 12 games this season
Oklahoma State vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 2nd
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Oklahoma State Record: 9-3
- Texas Record: 11-1
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon: Part of Oklahoma State's run to the top of the Big 12 has been the emergence of Gordon, who has 240 carries and 1,579 yards to show for it while running in 18 touchdowns. The Pokes have been plagued by some volatile quarterback play, but Gordon has been the steadying force. He'll need to show up big time against a Texas defense that is top 10 in EPA/Rush this season.
Texas
Quinn Ewers: Ewers has looked sharp since returning from his shoulder injury, completing 67% of his passes for nearly 800 yards with four touchdowns. While he's prone to a few mistakes, Ewers has been in command of this offense for most of the year, one that is top 25 in the nation in net yards per play. Following the team's 50-point romp of Texas Tech last week, can the Longhorns continue to accumulate style points en route to the College Football Playoff?
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Texas has struggled to win with margin as a double-digit favorite all season, but absolutely blitzed Texas Tech last week, maybe the team's finest performance since the Alabama win on the road. Will that keep up?
I'm not in a rush to lay it with the Longhorns as Oklahoma State's offense has been humming across all Big 12 play. The team has scored 27 or more in every game but a wild outlier result at UCF, a 45-3 loss. The Pokes play at a top 30 pace in terms of plays per minute and it has led to plenty of points in league play as the team continues to trend upward.
Further, the Pokes' offensive line has been rock solid all season. The team is top 10 in limiting sacks and can mitigate the strength of the Longhorns' defense which is on the line. Further, Oklahoma State's ability to hit big plays can be impactful against Texas, which is outside the top 100 in both explosive rush and pass rate this season.
While there are avenues to success for the fast-paced Cowboys offense, I expect Texas to hit plenty of big plays as the Cowboys are outside the top 100 in not only yards per play, but explosive pass rate as well. If Ewers is able to push the ball down the field, that can lead to plenty of fireworks and also offset the Longhorns' concerning red zone offense (128th in red zone touchdown percentage).
I think there will be big plays on both sides and this game will soar over the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!