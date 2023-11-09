Oklahoma State vs. UCF Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
The Cowboys looking for their sixth-straight win on Saturday afternoon.
By Jovan Alford
The No. 15-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys will put their five-game winning streak on the line when they take on the UCF Knights on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowboys are coming off one of their biggest wins this season last week, defeating in-state rival Oklahoma 27-24 as the Sooners head to the SEC next season. As for UCF, their first year in the Big 12 hasn’t been easy, but they still have a chance to become bowl-eligible over the next few weeks.
Can UCF pick up one more win and get closer to a bowl game? Or will Oklahoma State hold on to its second place in the Big 12 standings?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Oklahoma State vs. UCF:
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Odds, Spread and Total
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The UNDER is 11-4 in Oklahoma State’s last 15 games
- Central Florida is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Central Florida’s last seven games
Oklahoma State vs. UCF How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oklahoma State Record: 7-2
- UCF Record: 4-5
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon II: Gordon II is having a phenomenal season for the Cowboys and is one of the reasons why they are sitting in second place in the Big 12. The sophomore running back has 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns on 174 carries. Gordon dominated the Sooners’ defense last week, carving them up for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
The 6-foot-1 running back is producing 185.8 rushing yards per game in conference play and will add to it against UCF. This season, the Knights allow 211.9 rushing yards per game (last in the Big 12) and 23 rushing touchdowns. If Gordon runs for 120-plus yards for the seventh consecutive game, pencil the Cowboys in for a win.
UCF
RJ Harvey: The senior running back is coming off a tremendous performance against Cincinnati last week. Harvey ran for a season-high 164 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ 28-26 win over the Bearcats. The 5-foot-8 running back has run for 100-plus yards in four consecutive games. Harvey will try to make it five straight games against the Cowboys’ defense, which also struggles to stop the run this season (167.9 rushing yards per game).
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Prediction and Pick
Both teams struggle to stop the run this season, which means we could be in store for a lot of points on Saturday. During their five-game win streak, the Cowboys have defeated Oklahoma, Kansas, and Kansas State.
Oklahoma State’s defense only gave up 25.6 points per game in those three games.
As for the Knights, they are 0-2 at home in Big 12 games this season. UCF’s only home wins were against Villanova (FCS) and Kent State.
The Knights have a playmaker at QB in John Rhys Plumlee, but I don’t trust their defense, which has allowed 38.2 points per game in Big 12 plays. Take the Cowboys to cover the short number on the road.
