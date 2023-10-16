Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
A full betting preview for the 4-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Morgantown against 4-2 West Virginia.
By Josh Yourish
Last Thursday, the Mountaineers nearly knocked off Dana Holgorsen and Houston, but after scoring a 50-yard touchdown to take the lead on a play that began with 22 seconds left Houston answered with a game-winning 49-yard touchdown with 3 seconds on the clock, to win the game 41-39.
Now, WVU is 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big 12 as Neal Brown’s team hosts Mike Gundy and the 4-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys. It was a shaky start for Gundy’s team, but since settling on Alan Bowman at quarterback following a loss to South Alabama, the offense has been effective and they have gone 2-1 against three straight Big 12 opponents, including the reigning champs. Last week, it was a 39-32 win over Kansas.
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
West Virginia and Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- WVU is 4-2 ATS
- The OVER is 3-3 in WVU games
- Oklahoma State is 3-3 ATS
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Oklahoma State games
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oklahoma State Record: 4-2
- WVU Record: 4-2
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Alan Bowman, QB: Mike Gundy is being rewarded for his choice of starting quarterback, and not just giving it to his son. Bowman, the senior transfer who has spent time at Texas Tech and Michigan, is playing well. He’s completing 56.8% of his passes for an average of 6.2 yards per attempt and has 1,084 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Those numbers aren’t pretty, but in the three games where he’s been the sole quarterback, the Cowboys have scored 27, 29, and 39 points and are 2-1.
West Virginia
Garrett Greene, QB: Greene went 20/39 for 391 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against Houston. He also ran for two touchdowns and 47 yards on 12 carries. He’s been very good with his legs this season, running for 232 yards and five touchdowns and averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
West Virginia has a very clear identity on offense and it is derived from its quarterback. Garrett Greene is an athletic runner who loves to throw the ball deep. He is second on the team in rushing yards and the Mountaineers have the 33rd ranked rushing offense. He also averages 8.8 yards per attempt despite only completing 52.8% of his passes. The Mountaineers as a team average 14.3 yards per completion which is 20th best.
Both of those things will be successful this week against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are 73rd in rushing defense and allow 4.1 yards per attempt, but are also 106th in yards per completion allowed, giving up 13.0. I have a lot of confidence in the Mountaineers offense this week.
I’m not out on the Oklahoma State offense either. For the season it is 72nd overall gaining 390.0 yards per game and 94th in yards per play at 5.4. The Cowboys average 243.5 pass yards a game this year and 146.5 on the ground. However, In their last three games, the only three with Bowman at QB and no rotation, they are averaging 458.3 yards of offense and 6.1 yards per play. That includes a rushing offense averaging 174.3 yards and a passing offense at 284.0. Those three games are against Iowa State, Kansas State, and Kansas compared to the first three against Central Arkansas, Arizona State, and South Alabama.
Oklahoma State is a completely different team and because of that, I’m taking the over in this game. The over is 2-1 in Oklahoma State’s last three after nine straight games to the under dating back to October 29, 2022.
