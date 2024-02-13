Oklahoma vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Target Total)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Oklahoma vs. Baylor on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
By Reed Wallach
Baylor and Oklahoma meet in a battle of Big 12 teams looking to score a quality win on Tuesday night.
The Sooners are closer to the bubble than head coach Porter Moser would likely prefer, and a win against a formidable Baylor squad on the road could go a long way to securing an NCAA Tournament berth, but the Bears are a tough out at home, can this be a bounce back opportunity for the hosts after losing at Kansas over the weekend?
Oklahoma vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Baylor is 13-8-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oklahoma is 13-11 ATS this season
- Oklahoma has gone UNDER in 13 of 14 games this season
Oklahoma vs. Baylor How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PMEST
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- [Away Team] Record: 18-6
- [Home Team] Record: 17-6
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Baylor
RayJ Dennis: It's not easy to navigate the Sooners defense that is top 20 in the nation in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency metric, but Dennis has proven to be good enough to keep this Baylor team humming. The Toledo transfer is second in Big 12 assist rate while playing elite defense for a Baylor team that has been in plenty of close games. Every single Big 12 game has been a single-digit affair.
Oklahoma
Javian McCollum: Oklahoma's offense goes as McCollum's does. The Siena transfer is an aggressive downhill threat who opens up the floor for the rest of the roster. He's not a potent 3-point shooter, but gets to the line at a high clip (13th in Big 12 play) and is leading the team in assist rate at over 21%. Can he find answers against a Baylor defense that has struggled at times?
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
I think there are paths for both offenses to have big showings on Tuesday night.
Baylor is an explosive offense that is 14th in the country in effective field goal percentage. The team is more than capable to handle Oklahoma's hard hedging defense with floor spacers that can open up the paint for the likes of Dennis to get downhill and work with emering offenive force in big man Yves Missi, who has scored in double figures in four of the last five games.
Oklahoma's defense is dynamic, but it won't turn you over (last in Big 12 TO%) and is vulnerable on the inside, nearing 50% 2-point field goal percentage allowed. To me, this can be a good spot for Baylor to get it going offensively.
However, the Sooners offense should be able to get downhill against the Baylor defense that is outside the top 200 in terms of field goal percentage allowed at the rim. The Sooners thrive at getting close to the rim, 81st in field goal percentage at the rim and 56th in mid-range field goal percentage, per Haslametrics.
The Bears defense struggles with adept ball handlers, especially ones that crate contact and this can be a good game for McCollum to get to the free throw line often.
I'll bank on points Tuesday and take the over.
