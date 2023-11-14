Oklahoma vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
College football betting preview, prediction and best bets for Oklahoma vs. BYU.
By Reed Wallach
Oklahoma still has a path to the Big 12 title game, but that involves winning its remaining two games.
The Sooners are massive favorites in Provo, Utah against BYU on Saturday afternoon, and will look to take care of business against an outmatched opponent who is starting its backup quarterback. Can Dillon Gabriel and OU cover a big number?
Oklahoma vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
BYU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- BYU is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oklahoma is 6-3 ATS this season
- BYU has gone OVER in six of 10 games this season
Oklahoma vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oklahoma Record: 8-2
- BYU Record: 5-5
Oklahoma vs. BYU Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel continues to put up big numbers for OU, compiling 36 touchdowns with only five turnovers while passing for 2,804 yards and completing 75% of his passes. The OU offense is top 10 in nearly all key composite metrics including EPA/Play and success rate.
BYU
Jake Retzlaff: Kedon Slovis' backup is likely drawing the start again, his second straight under center for the Cougars and its been tough sledding thus far. The Cougars signal caller is completing only 50% of his passes for 295 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Overall, the BYU offense is 120th in success rate on the year.
Oklahoma vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
If Retzlaff is going to start again for the Cougars, I expect an Oklahoma blowout win on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars have been non-competitive in his two starts, losing by a combined score of 82-20. Now, the team welcomes a physical defense and an explosive offense to Prove that can overwhelm them yet again.
The Sooners had reached an inflated number in the market a few weeks ago and we saw the correction, losing two of three outright including three non covers following the upset win over Texas. However, we saw the team look the part against West Virginia last week, winning 59-20.
While this may be a sleepy spot on the road for a 10 AM local kickoff, i believe there's simply too many weapons on the OU side not to lay the points.
The Sooners are a top 10 offense that is also 22nd in EPA/Play on defense and should give this BYU offense fits with its ability to rush the passer. Oklahoma is eighth in tackles for loss and second in turnovers gained while allowing touchdowns on only 46% of its red zone drives, the 18th lowest mark in the nation. Given that BYU will have limited scoring chances, I expect the Sooners to get margin quickly.
BYU has nine sacks on the year and is allowing nearly six yards per play. OU should have little issue covering.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
